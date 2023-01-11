Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons I just bought Vodafone shares

3 reasons I just bought Vodafone shares

Our writer has taken advantage of a steep fall in the price of Vodafone shares to load up for his portfolio. Here’s why he chose to buy.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of the first trades in my portfolio this year was buying into telecoms giant Vodafone (LSE: VOD). The share price has slumped 24% in a year. It has been trading near a 12-month low over the past few weeks. That could suggest no recovery is yet in sight and the price may continue to move lower. However, I have taken advantage of the crash to buy Vodafone shares. Here are three reasons why.

1. Underlying business strength

Vodafone clearly has some problems, as suggested by the fall in its share price. One of the most troubling for me is it large debt.

Net debt stood at €46bn at the end of September. The company announced this week that selling its Vodafone Hungary business will help fund some debt reduction, although the cash consideration of €1.7bn will hardly dent the debt pile. Bigger solutions are needed.

But telecoms is an expensive business. Building and maintaining licensed networks requires heavy capital expenditure. The benefit of that is it imposes high barriers to entry and helps keep competition low. As a consumer, I dislike that — but from an investment perspective it can be rewarding.

Vodafone operates in dozens of markets across Europe and Africa, serving over 300m customers. Digital demand is set to keep growing. Vodafone’s customer base and strong brand can help it benefit from that.

2. Attractive valuation

The current Vodafone share price has room for growth, in my opinion.

The price-to-earnings ratio of 9 looks undemanding. The company has a market capitalisation of £24bn. Even considering the debt, that looks cheap for a massive telco that last year generated a €2.6bn profit. That is one reason I bought the shares this month, for pennies apiece.

3. Juicy dividend

A company’s dividend yield is expressed as a percentage of the current share price. So a falling share price has the effect of pushing up yield.

That means right now I can buy Vodafone shares and anticipate a yield of 8.7%. Vodafone is not the only telecom company with a juicy yield. BT offers 6%, for example. But the Vodafone yield is still unusually high. Indeed, it was a key reason for my share purchase.

To fund dividends, a company needs to generate sufficient free cash flow. Vodafone’s balance sheet looks unhealthy to me and there is a risk it may cut its dividend to service debt. The company has form in this area, having slashed the payout in 2019. But even if it made a similar cut this year – of around 40% — the prospective yield at today’s price could still be over 5%. That is still attractive to me, though less exciting than 8.7%.

I think the depressed Vodafone share price suggests that many investors already expect a cut. So if it comes, the shares may actually recover some ground as the City refocuses on the underlying investment case. If, as I hope, there is no cut then, as a shareholder, I could benefit from juicy dividends.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

easyJet shares: a buy for its passive income and growth potential

| John Choong

easyJet shares are growing at an exponential rate and could see a return to dividend payments in the near future.…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price recover to its pre-Covid levels in 2023?

| Charlie Carman

The Lloyds share price is still below where it was before the pandemic. Will the FTSE 100 banking group return…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1k a month to build passive income for life 

| Harvey Jones

My retirement gets closer every day and I'm looking forward to sitting back and drawing a passive income from my…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d buy these dividend stocks for lifelong passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the best passive income opportunities now are in stocks, rather than cryptocurrencies. And he has two on…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

This investment trust dividend yield just crashed. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

A high-yield investment trust recently slashed its dividend. Despite that, our writer would still add it to his portfolio if…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is up 50% in the past 5 years. Here’s how I’m going to copy him

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the features that have generated Warren Buffett his strong returns in the past and continue…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesla stock 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Fieldsend

Tesla stock has offered investors 10x returns in the last three years. Our writer explores whether Elon Musk’s company can…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’d invest in cheap UK stocks to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the approach he takes to find UK stocks he thinks offer the right combination of quality and…

Read more »