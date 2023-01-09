Home » Investing Articles » 2 dirt-cheap shares I’ve bought to hold for 30 years!

2 dirt-cheap shares I’ve bought to hold for 30 years!

Dr James Fox explains why he’s bought two cheap shares with the aim of holding them for three decades. But what are they?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m always on the lookout for cheap shares to buy for my portfolio. But what are ‘cheap’ shares?

I’m not talking about stocks that are simply cheaper than they were a year ago, I’m talking about meaningfully undervalued companies.

But to find undervalued stocks I’ve really got to do my research. So, let’s take a close look at the two stocks I’ve recently bought and intend to hold for 30 years.

Dividend giant in insurance

I’ve recently bought shares in Direct Line Group (LSE:DLG). The insurance firm experienced challenges in the form of claims inflation early last year and management announced a 31.8% decline in first-half pre-tax profit.

But after a recent rally, most of which I was able to benefit from, the stock remains down 19% year-on-year.

In the near term, the company says that through steps taken within its network of garages, as well as increasing prices, it has returned to writing at target margins “based on latest claims assumptions“. Moreover, with rising interest rates, Direct Line should be able to earn more by investing cash premiums.

However, that doesn’t explain why I intend to hold this stock for the long run.

Firstly, I don’t see demand for insurance waning over time. Insurance institutions have existed for centuries and, despite competition from fintechs, I’m expecting it to stay that way.

Valuation wise, the discounted cash flow model suggests that the stock is undervalued by 33%, despite the recent rally.

But I’m also holding it because of the dividend yield. The stock currently has a yield of 10%, but I bought when the yield was 12%.

Dividend coverage is just 1.1, but the firm’s cash generating capacity is impressive so I’m also planning to buy more.

Consumer healthcare

Haleon (LSE:HSN) was born when it demerged from GSK and it went straight into the FTSE 100.

It’s a consumer healthcare giant that serves more than 100 markets worldwide and has an established presence in multiple channels. The firm also has considerable partnerships with retailers and pharmacy chains in the US. 

So, why Haleon?

It’s frequently discussed that populations are ageing, especially in advanced economies, and this will generate increasing demand for healthcare services, drugs, treatments, vaccines and more.

To me, it seems logical therefore to invest in a company at the cutting-edge of consumer healthcare. I’m anticipating demand for its products to grow over the coming decades.

Haleon owns brands like SensodyneAdvil, and Voltaren, all of which are household brands. And this gives it pricing power and the capacity to pass on costs to consumers. In many respects it’s a defensive purchase, but I also see this brand value as being an important part of the firm’s growth.

Since buying Haleon, the share price has jumped 13%, but I’d still buy more. I’m backing this British stock for the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Direct Line Insurance Group and Haleon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Haleon Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to boost my income

| James Beard

During these difficult times, our writer considers which shares he would include in his Stocks and Shares ISA to help…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Is Darktrace stock undervalued? DCF calculations suggest so

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Darktrace stock is undervalued having lost more than half of its value after takeover talks…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Value Shares

FTSE correction: hunting for discounted stocks using the DCF model

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd use the discounted cash flow (DCF) model to identified cheap stocks to add to…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks and 1 investment trust I’d buy for passive income!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for great ways to boost my passive income in 2023. Here are some top FTSE 100 stocks and…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d use this once-in-a-decade chance to grab cheap shares for a £20k Stocks & Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Investing in today's weak market, this writer thinks it's possible to lay the foundations for wealth. Here's how he'd try…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

4.6% and 9.7% yields! Should I buy these cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares?

| Royston Wild

Both of these dividend shares offer yields above the FTSE index average. Should I add them to my portfolio in…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Entering 2023 with no savings, I’d follow Warren Buffett and start building wealth

| Ben McPoland

Investing legend Warren Buffett generated over 90% of his wealth after the age of 65. Here's how I could follow…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’d invest for retirement at 35, with £35 a week

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer outlines how he'd put £5 each day aside, starting in his mid-thirties, to invest for retirement and improve…

Read more »