Home » Investing Articles » How to make passive income in 2023 with only £50 a week

How to make passive income in 2023 with only £50 a week

Deploying this passive income strategy could help investors to establish a sizeable income stream, even if they have only small amounts of capital.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a passive income stream is arguably one of the most common financial goals. And by properly leveraging the power of the stock market, investing in UK shares can achieve substantial results, even with only £50 a week.

By focusing on high-quality enterprises with reliable dividends, a small investment can grow into a sizable nest egg over the long term. Here’s how.

Building wealth with British stocks

At the heart of this strategy lies dividend income from top-notch businesses. Looking at the FTSE 100, the average dividend yield in the United Kingdom is roughly 4.1%. If I’m targeting a £1,000 monthly passive income, or £12,000 a year, I’d need an investment portfolio worth around £292,000.

Needless to say, that’s a lot more than £50. And even if I were to invest this capital into an FTSE 100 exchange-traded fund (ETF), reaching this milestone would take around 114 years! Assuming, of course, the index continues to deliver its historical annual return of 7.6%.

But what if I’m able to spare £50 a week? That’s roughly the equivalent of £217 a month. Which, if invested the same way, would reduce the waiting time to just 30 years. That’s still a long while, but it’s far more realistic. And it highlights the importance of starting as soon as possible.

Investors could further accelerate this process by targeting individual stocks rather than simply tracking an index. This obviously comes with added risk. But a carefully crafted passive income portfolio could easily achieve a 5% annualised dividend. And with a higher yield, the threshold to hit my £1,000 monthly target is lowered.

Investing has its caveats

Simply investing in stocks that offer a fat yield isn’t likely to result in success. In most cases, unusually large payouts are often an indicator of unsustainability. Don’t forget dividend payments are entirely optional for businesses. They’re designed to return excess capital back to shareholders but can be quickly cut, cancelled, or suspended if that pool of money runs dry.

This is why investing in strong enterprises with bolstered cash flows and plenty of reserve resources is critical. That way, should short-term disruptions come along, the income generated by my investment portfolio is less likely to become compromised.

Another factor to consider is the timeline. This process may take 30 years on paper, but it could be substantially longer in practice. Why? Because the stock market has a tendency to throw a tantrum every once in a while. 2022 was a perfect reminder of this.

Stock market corrections and crashes are an unavoidable reality of investing. And while they can create substantial wealth-building opportunities, they can also slow down, or potentially derail investment strategies.

Nevertheless, given the potential long-term rewards of financial independence, these risks are worth taking, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

FTSE correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to build a high-yielding portfolio?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he'd invest now as part of a strategy to develop a portfolio that rewards him…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month in UK shares to target a £30,855 annual second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing regularly in UK shares could provide ample additional income and even help me build a sizeable retirement nest egg.

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA: how to build a portfolio like Warren Buffett

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates how he could build an index-beating portfolio by pursuing a value investing strategy like that of…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in NIO stock at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

The 'Tesla of China' was one of the biggest losers in 2022. Can things improve for NIO stock in 2023,…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Don’t waste the stock market correction! I’d invest £5k in FTSE 100 shares today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

FTSE 100 shares are already making a comeback and it may soon be too late to capitalise on this rare…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: is this a rare chance to get rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's investing in stocks and shares now as he attempts to supercharge his portfolio into…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Forget savings accounts! 2 penny stocks I’d invest £1,000 in as inflation swells

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Penny stocks are risky, but can these two businesses provide the necessary growth to help investors stay ahead of inflation…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

1 penny stock I’m buying right now!

| Ben McPoland

This under-the-radar penny stock grabbed my attention a while back and I invested in it. Now I consider it a…

Read more »