Home » Investing Articles » How can I invest like Warren Buffett in 2023?

How can I invest like Warren Buffett in 2023?

Dr James Fox investigates how he could invest like the legendary stock-picker Warren Buffett in 2023 as he seeks to build his portfolio.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett is among the most famous investors worldwide. The so-called ‘Oracle of Omaha’ favours value investing, a strategy that has seen him build a vast fortune.

The 92 year-old investor is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and has a net-worth of over $100 billion as of November 2022, making him the world’s sixth-wealthiest person.

However, many people might be unaware that Buffett has generated the vast majority of his wealth in his later years. In fact, the legendary investor built 99% of his wealth after the age of 50.

Buffett’s first tip is avoid losing money…

Buffett talks openly about his methods. Here are some of his top tips.

Buffett searches for meaningfully undervalued stocks. And in doing this, he looks for a margin of safety. For example, if a company trades for £2 a share, but he contends the stock’s intrinsic value is closer to £3, then there is a margin of safety of £1. This is also a characteristic that helps him avoid losing money. 

In building on this, Buffett always focuses on quality. The Berkshire Hathaway boss says it is better to pay a fair price for a wonderful company than a wonderful price for a fair company. He’s not interested in the risks associated with distressed stocks, but wants to own top-notch companies.

These two investments mantras help reduce the risk of losing money. As he says: “The first rule of an investment is don’t lose money. And the second rule of an investment is don’t forget the first rule.”

…And then there’s taking a long position

Buffett invests as if he’s going to hold shares forever and doesn’t take short positions. It’s not that he doesn’t sell, but his investment positions are long.

But this also highlights the premise for his investments. He doesn’t invest in a stock unless he is truly confident in the long-term prospects the firm offers. If he sells early, maybe he got it wrong.

Moreover, it’s worth remembering that the general trend of stocks and shares is upwards. The FTSE 100 is testament to the upward trend in share prices. The index today is worth four times what is was three decades ago.

So what can I do this year?

There’s no shortage of cheap stocks right now. The majority of UK stocks are down over the past year — and many substantially.

But does this mean they’re meaningfully undervalued? Well, I’d have to do my research and thoroughly investigate the stocks in question. But overall, I’d say that many UK stocks are undervalued right now.

Doing my research can be the hard part. I can look at near-term metrics such as price-to-earnings and EV-to-EBITDA. But I’ll need to compares these among peers in a single sector. There’s also metrics like the discounted cash flow model, which can provide more illuminating data.

One of my top picks is Lloyds. Discounted cash flow analysis suggests that the banking giant could be undervalued by as much as 60%. 

More broadly, I feel that if I stick to Buffett’s investment advice, hopefully I won’t go too far wrong in 2023.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

How to make passive income in 2023 with only £50 a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Deploying this passive income strategy could help investors to establish a sizeable income stream, even if they have only small…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

FTSE correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to build a high-yielding portfolio?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he'd invest now as part of a strategy to develop a portfolio that rewards him…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month in UK shares to target a £30,855 annual second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing regularly in UK shares could provide ample additional income and even help me build a sizeable retirement nest egg.

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA: how to build a portfolio like Warren Buffett

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates how he could build an index-beating portfolio by pursuing a value investing strategy like that of…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in NIO stock at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

The 'Tesla of China' was one of the biggest losers in 2022. Can things improve for NIO stock in 2023,…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Don’t waste the stock market correction! I’d invest £5k in FTSE 100 shares today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

FTSE 100 shares are already making a comeback and it may soon be too late to capitalise on this rare…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: is this a rare chance to get rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's investing in stocks and shares now as he attempts to supercharge his portfolio into…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Forget savings accounts! 2 penny stocks I’d invest £1,000 in as inflation swells

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Penny stocks are risky, but can these two businesses provide the necessary growth to help investors stay ahead of inflation…

Read more »