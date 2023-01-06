Home » Investing Articles » 3 income stocks being bought by the company directors

3 income stocks being bought by the company directors

Jon Smith takes a look at the company directors that have been buying their own shares, with a focus on income stocks for him.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m always keen to see which company directors are buying their own shares. For many, it’s given as part of their overall compensation package. Some choose to buy more themselves. Yet given that they have a relative freedom to buy and sell as they desire, it gives me a good indication of how an insider views the business prospects. This is especially true if I’m thinking of buying an income stock. If an insider is buying, then it gives me some confidence that the future dividends should be safe, if the company has a good financial year.

An income stock with a double-digit yield

Late in December, Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO) chief executive James North bought company shares. More specifically, he picked up shares totalling a value of £181,174.78.

The trading and mining company has struggled over the past year, in part due to the volatile movements in the iron ore price. As a result, the share price has fallen 48.5% over this period. This has helped to push the dividend yield significantly higher to 13.34%.

I’m cautious about this high-dividend-yield stock, as the falling share price could indicate the business will cut the dividend per share in the future. However, with the CEO buying the stock, I’m tempted to invest a small amount of money.

An active investment manager

Another late December purchase came from Anne Wade, a non-exec director at Man Group (LSE:EMG). She purchased 15,000 shares in the business, worth £31,610.00.

The dividend yield for this income share is 5.27%, well above the FTSE 250 average. The share price is basically flat over the past year, which if anything was a pretty good performance for 2022.

Despite incurring some recent outflows of client funds, the latest trading report emphasised that “investment performance continues to be a key differentiator”. If returns continue to be good, I don’t see why future dividends from profits won’t keep going. This is a stock I’m thinking about buying in January.

Money in mining

In the final week of Christmas trading, Stuart Chambers of Anglo American (LSE:AAL) picked up 509 shares worth £15,824.81.

The mining company did well in the first half of last year with the volatility in commodity prices. However, it has been revising lower production guidance, with the update in December indicating that the 2023 earnings per share will likely fall.

I feel this is another case of a dividend stock with a high yield (6.13%) that I need to be careful with. If global economic activity slows down as some expect this year, demand for metals should drop. Although I think it’ll be very unlikely for Anglo American not to post a profit in 2023, I think it could slim down the dividend per share.

Therefore, I’m considering investing a small amount of money here given the yield, but only as part of a diversified dividend portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Can IDS shares turn their fortunes around this year?

| John Choong

IDS shares have fallen like a stone from their pandemic highs. But with the stock seemingly having hit a bottom,…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

3 REITs to buy for passive income in 2023

| Stephen Wright

Are Real Estate Investment Trusts the best way to invest in property? Stephen Wright thinks so and has three REITs…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Yielding 5.5%, National Grid shares are a buy for my portfolio

| Andrew Mackie

With a quarter-of-a-century history of raising its dividend, National Grid shares are a definite buy for this Fool’s portfolio.

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Could a 2023 stock market correction be a chance to try and double my money?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane isn't dreading the next stock market correction. He's planning to use it as a way to buy quality…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Up 34% in 3 months, is the ITV share price primed to soar?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the sharp move higher in the ITV share price recently, but wonders if it's really anything to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying dirt cheap UK shares

| Christopher Ruane

By learning from the Sage of Omaha, Christopher Ruane has been hunting for UK shares he can buy at attractive…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Standard Chartered share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Standard Chartered share price has jumped this week -- and over the past year. Shareholder Christopher Ruane digs into…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks for retirement

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer picks a pair of dividend stocks he'd happily buy now (if he had some spare cash) due to…

Read more »