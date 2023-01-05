Home » Investing Articles » 2 catalysts for BT shares to dial up its stock in 2023

2 catalysts for BT shares to dial up its stock in 2023

BT shares didn’t have the best 2022, dropping over 30%. So, can the telecoms giant turn its share price around with these catalysts this year?

John Choong
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Telco companies tend to hold up better than many during economic downturns. However, BT (LSE: BT.A) shares weren’t so fortunate last year, dropping more than 30%. So, here are two catalysts I think could bring some back buzz to the stock this year.

1. Efficient cost-cutting

BT is focusing on reducing its costs and improving efficiency. Its plans include cutting £3bn of costs over the next three years and merging its Enterprise and Global divisions. This kind of aggressive cost control has the potential to increase its margins, which should in turn give BT shares a boost. The company could end up using the cash saved from these measures for several purposes.

For one, it could reinvest it into its growing its Openreach division. This would help to accelerate revenue growth and fend off increasingly tough competition. After all, the likes of Vodafone, Sky, and Liberty Media are all hot on BT’s heels to capture as much market share as possible as 5G rolls out and more households adopt fibre internet.

Second, it could start paying off its mountain of debt that’s worth £18.3bn. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.6%, the FTSE 100 firm’s balance sheet isn’t in the best state. And improving its financials could attract investors such as myself.

BT Shares - BT Financials
Data source: BT

The other purpose would be to use the spare cash to pay bigger dividends and/or buy back shares. With a dividend yield of 6.5%, BT shares currently have healthy dividend cover of 2.6 times. This is good news if I invest for passive income as it guarantees a margin of safety. An improvement to its operations could see its dividend cover widen too, which would give management room for an increment in dividend payments. If so, I can see the stock gaining popularity quickly.

2. Regulatory approvals

Another catalyst for this year would be getting through several regulatory hurdles. Provided the conglomerate can overcome these, I’m expecting the stock to consolidate at a higher level.

The first and most important one would be approval surrounding Openreach’s new prices for competitors to use its fibre cables. Provided they’re approved, I can see BT shares benefiting, given that Openreach is its fastest-growing division.

Additionally, the firm is still under scrutiny for mid-contract price increases, which is frowned on by Ofgem. The regulator is reviewing whether its increases were sufficiently transparent. And if found guilty, BT could end up with a hefty fine that would impact its bottom line. The group’s plans to increase the prices on most if its customers’ contracts by 3.9% plus the current inflation rate in April doesn’t help its optics either.

With all that in mind, I’m not so keen on becoming an investor in BT just yet. While its dividend yield certainly looks lucrative given its potential as a passive income stock, there’s no guarantee that it can stay at such levels over the next few years. This is especially the case if the business has to pay hefty fines and/or absorb losses around Openreach customers. As such, I’ll want to see an improvement to its balance sheet and regulatory landscape before investing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

Next shares jump 7% today. Should this be my first buy of 2023?

| Jon Smith

After a bumper Christmas trading update, Jon Smith takes a look at Next shares to consider whether it's time to…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

3 hot investment ideas for 2023

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer introduces a trio of investment ideas he's considering as he decides how to manage his share portfolio this…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

The BP share price is up a third. Full steam ahead in 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

The BP share price has jumped by a third in 12 months. Christopher Ruane thinks it could keep rising, but…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

3 cheap stocks to buy now to fast-track my year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through three stocks to buy that he thinks have either been oversold, or that could offer him…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’ve bought to hold for 10 years!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane spills the beans on a couple of cheap shares he owns in his portfolio and intends to keep…

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA today to help build long-term wealth

| Christopher Ruane

With an eye on the long term, this writer thinks a Stocks and Shares ISA could help him improve his…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

I’d start buying FTSE 100 shares now to boost my 2023 income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he hopes buying a range of carefully chosen FTSE 100 shares this year could help boost…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Down 71% in a year, are Tesla shares finally looking cheap?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith starts 2023 noting the sharp move lower in Tesla shares over the past month. So he's decided to…

Read more »