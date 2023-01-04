Home » Investing Articles » Yielding 7.5%, Aviva shares are among my top dividend stocks for 2023

Yielding 7.5%, Aviva shares are among my top dividend stocks for 2023

As a likely economic storm brews during 2023, Andrew Mackie is looking for reliable dividend stocks to add to his portfolio.

Latest posts by Andrew Mackie (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last year we saw investors beginning to rotate out of overvalued growth stocks and into value-oriented companies. This year, shareholder returns among FTSE 100 firms are projected to hit a record £86bn. Consequently, one dividend stock that’s at the top of my buy list this year is insurance giant Aviva (LSE: AV.).

Dividend visibility

What I particularly like about Aviva is that it has provided clear forward guidance on its dividend policy for both 2022 and 2023. This suggests to me that management is confident about the company’s future prospects.

For the financial year 2022, dividend payouts will total approximately £870m, equivalent to 31.5p per share. Two-thirds of this total is still to be paid.

In 2022-23, dividend per share (DPS) is expected to increase to 33p. Beyond that, it expects DPS to rise by 5%.

In recent years, Aviva has undergone significant streamlining, divesting itself of a number of non-core businesses. This has left it in a very strong capital position.

One way to measure a company’s capital strength is by means of the Solvency II coverage ratio. The higher the ratio the better an insurance company is able to weather extreme financial shocks. Aviva considers that coverage above 180% to be healthy. This figure currently stands at 215%.

A strong liquidity position is a huge positive for me. Excess capital on its balance sheet is likely to translate into additional shareholder returns by means of share buybacks and additional dividend payments.

Structural macro forces

Aviva operates in a number of high-growth areas. One key market I view as likely to see meteoric rise this decade is bulk purchase annuities (BPA). It occupies the number two spot in this market.

Trustees of defined benefit (also known as final salary) pension schemes face a number of challenges to ensure that they’re able to meet their financial obligations. Inflation risks, market volatility and improved life expectancy can put a huge strain on employers’ balance sheets. BPA is a vehicle that transfers such risks to a third party.

Aviva is also the largest provider of equity release mortgages. I expect this market to grow in the future as retirees seek to release equity from their homes to capitalise on house price inflation.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is a further structural tailwind. The company currently insures 12.5% of all such vehicles in the UK. A whole new insurance sector will emerge to meet this growing market need.

Major risks

One key risk with investing in an insurance company relates to the performance of its asset management business. A poor investment strategy will erode shareholder wealth. Market volatility, fund liquidity and client retention are additional related risks.

The company invests heavily in government and corporate debt. Bonds performed particularly poorly in 2022 following rapid rises in interest rates and the ill-fated mini-budget. As the economy slides into a likely recession in 2023, this could affect the value of its corporate bond portfolio.

However, I believe that the company is well positioned to grow shareholder wealth in the future. Its diverse portfolio, and well known brands provide it with a distinct competitive advantage. And the icing on the cake is that juicy 7.5% dividend yield. I intend to buy some of its shares for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has no positions in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

3 catalysts for Tesco shares to rise in 2023

| John Choong

Tesco shares had a bad year in 2022, dropping 23%. So, can the supermarket make a comeback with these catalysts…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Best British small-cap stocks to buy for January

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share their best British small-cap stocks to buy in January, including fashion firms and…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Down 31% last year, is it time to buy Apple stock?

| Matt Cook

With its successful diversification in recent years, Matt Cook thinks now might be the right time to add Apple stock…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

Here’s the next FTSE 100 stock I’m going to buy

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 stock is down 28% over the last 12 months. Here's why I'm taking the opportunity to add…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

5 reasons why Apple stock could surge in 2023

| John Choong

Apple stock didn't have the best 2022, but it still outperformed most of its tech peers. Can it do it…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

After the SSE share price’s 20% jump, am I too late to buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The SSE share price has surged by a fifth since its 2022 low in early October. But would I buy…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Will AMC Entertainment rescue the Cineworld share price?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Cineworld share price jumped on Tuesday after the group decided to sell its entire estate. Could US rival AMC…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 70%, is the Tesla share price a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright think that the Tesla share price got out of hand in 2021. But after a year of coming…

Read more »