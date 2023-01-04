Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £800 in Tesla shares last January, here’s how much I’d have now

If I’d invested £800 in Tesla shares last January, here’s how much I’d have now

Was our writer’s decision not to buy Tesla shares at the start of last year a wise one? How about now? Here, he looks back — and forward.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Heading into 2022, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was a hotly discussed stock. It had risen around 50% in the prior year. I looked at Tesla shares early last year and decided not to buy them. But what would have happened if I did?

Tesla shares tanked in 2022

Last year, the shares fell by 65%. That is a sizeable dip. So imagine I had put £800 into Tesla shares at the start of last year. My shares would have ended the year worth only around £280.

One thing worth mentioning is that Tesla shares trade in dollars. The weak performance of the pound compared to the dollar last year may have eased my pain slightly in this case. The pound lost about 12% of its value relative to the dollar. But my £800 would have been converted to dollars in January if I had bought the Tesla shares then.

So holding the dollar-denominated shares would mean I saw some benefit from the stronger dollar if I sold them and put the money back into pounds. Still, if I had done that on the last trading day of 2022, I would have lost more than half my money. Tesla does not pay a dividend so I would not have received any.

2023 has started badly for Tesla shares, with a fall of 12% yesterday after the car firm released its latest sales numbers. So if I had chosen not to sell the shares at the end of December, my paper loss would now be even bigger.

Long-term investing

Still, I am a long-term investor. Despite Tesla shares crashing last year, they are still up 412% in the past five years.

In other words, excluding currency conversion, if I had invested £800 in the company five years ago, I would now have a holding worth nearly £4,100. That is a very impressive return.

So does the falling share price present a buying opportunity for my portfolio as we start 2023? Or might they still be overvalued relative to the company’s long-term worth, even after last year’s sharp fall?

My plan for 2023

For now, I continue to see the shares as overpriced. Even after yesterday’s sharp drop on top of last year’s weak performance, the company has a market capitalisation of over $300bn. It trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of over 60. I regard that as a pricy.

However, earnings may improve sharply in the next few years. While Tesla’s fourth-quarter numbers were not warmly received by Wall Street, they still show very strong growth. The number of cars produced in the quarter was 44% higher than the same period last year, while sales volumes were up 31%.

Tesla has grown its manufacturing capacity and ought to be able to keep ramping up production strongly. Its well-known brand and electric vehicle (EV) focus should help it benefit from increased demand for EVs in coming years.

For now, I see Tesla shares as overvalued so will not be adding them to my portfolio. But I will keep an eye out in 2023 both on the business prospects and share price, in case the shares reaches a level I regard as attractive.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Fundsmith review: is it a good investment for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fundsmith Equity hasn't produced great results for investors recently. Here, Edward Sheldon provides a review of the fund for 2023.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Prudential shares: 5 reasons to buy (or not buy) in 2023

| Royston Wild

Is Prudential a top FTSE 100 stock to buy following its share price fall in 2022? The view among City…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

I’d buy shares in this FTSE 100 company right now

| Muhammad Cheema

JD Sports is a FTSE 100 business that has great potential. Let’s take a deeper dive below to see why…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy abrdn shares in 2023

| Roland Head

The abrdn share price has surged since October. So does that mean this asset manager is on the verge of…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

9%+ dividends! 3 high yield UK shares I’d buy today

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane introduces a trio of high-yield UK shares he'd add to his portfolio today to boost his passive income…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

Should I buy battered AMC Entertainment shares in 2023?

| Ben McPoland

AMC Entertainment shares had a terrible 2022, plummeting more than 85%. But have they now become an opportunistic buy for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I’m going to be greedy when others are fearful with the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he's imitating Warren Buffett when it comes to making investment decisions with the FTSE 100 this…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

I’d start buying shares this month with £500. Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why, if he was a stock market novice, he'd be happy to start buying shares this month…

Read more »