Home » Investing Articles » I’d start buying shares this month with £500. Here’s how

I’d start buying shares this month with £500. Here’s how

Our writer explains why, if he was a stock market novice, he’d be happy to start buying shares this month with a few hundred pounds.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The New Year is a natural point at which to reflect on finances and decide what to aim for in the coming 12 months. As such, lot of people think it might be time to start buying shares. But only some of them follow through, while others miss out on the potentially rewarding activity of investing.

If I had a spare £500 and had never bought a share before, I would start doing so this month. Here is why and how.

Starting small

The idea of investing is about increasing personal wealth. So while £500 is not an insignificant sum, it may be less than many people think of when they imagine diving into the stock market.

But I think starting on a relatively small scale can be useful. It would allow me to invest sooner than if I chose to save up thousands of pounds before starting.

Beginning with a fairly modest sum would also reduce the cost of mistakes. Investing is like anything else – it takes time to learn and some of the most powerful lessons come through errors. If I invested £500 in a couple of different shares and one of them turned out to be a dog, it would hurt. But it would not be nearly as costly as if I had started with £20,000 and split it across the same two companies.

Investing in January

But could now be a good time to invest – or would I wait?

I do not try to time the market. Rather, I ask the same question whenever I consider investing. Right now, can I find what I see as a great company trading at an attractive share price? If the answer is positive, then I will consider investing in it regardless of how the broader market is performing.

In that sense, if I was going to start buying shares for the first time, I would be happy to do it in January as I see opportunities in the current market. Consider Google parent Alphabet as an example. I see it as a business with outstanding long-term opportunities, thanks to its large user base and proprietary technology. I also consider the current valuation as attractive.

So if I had £500 to invest, I think I could find the right quality of companies at sufficiently appealing prices to put my money to work in the market this month.

But as I mentioned above, I would spread it over more than one company. Like any business, Alphabet faces risks. For example, maybe an advertising slowdown will hurt revenues and profits.

By spreading money across a number of shares, I can reduce my risk through diversification. £500 is enough to allow me to achieve some diversification.

How I’d start

With money on hand and a plan for the shares I wanted to purchase, I would be ready to start buying shares.

But to do that I would need the right vehicle, like a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA. So I would set one of them up, put my £500 into it — and make my first stock market move.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

I bought Rolls-Royce shares in 2022. What happened next?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at why Rolls-Royce shares lost a fifth of their value last year -- and explains why he…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

One UK share I’d buy in December and hold for 10 years

| Tom Hennessy

The UK share whose sound business practice tees it up for an exciting decade.

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £800 in Tesla shares last January, here’s how much I’d have now

| Christopher Ruane

Was our writer's decision not to buy Tesla shares at the start of last year a wise one? How about…

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

2 UK REITs to buy now for my Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why commercial REITs can be a good source of reliable income for his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

3 catalysts for Tesco shares to rise in 2023

| John Choong

Tesco shares had a bad year in 2022, dropping 23%. So, can the supermarket make a comeback with these catalysts…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Best British small-cap stocks to buy for January

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share their best British small-cap stocks to buy in January, including fashion firms and…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

Yielding 7.5%, Aviva shares are among my top dividend stocks for 2023

| Andrew Mackie

As a likely economic storm brews during 2023, Andrew Mackie is looking for reliable dividend stocks to add to his…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Down 31% last year, is it time to buy Apple stock?

| Matt Cook

With its successful diversification in recent years, Matt Cook thinks now might be the right time to add Apple stock…

Read more »