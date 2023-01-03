Home » Investing Articles » Yields of 6.2% and 5.7%! Should I buy these dirt-cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares for 2023?

Yields of 6.2% and 5.7%! Should I buy these dirt-cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares for 2023?

Investing in dividend shares could be the most effective path to solid returns next year. So should I buy these big-yielding blue-chip stocks?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy in 2023. Could these popular ones boost my passive income?

J Sainsbury

2022 has been a bruising year for the UK’s established grocers like Sainsbury’s (LSE:SBRY).

Takings have been hit hard by falling demand for food and other essentials. At the same time their margins have shrunk as they’ve slashed prices to tempt shoppers through their doors.

A subsequent fall in the J Sainsbury share price now leaves the grocer looking extremely cheap on paper. At 218p per share, it trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.5 times. The forward dividend yield meanwhile clocks in at a market-beating 5.7%.

Pleasingly, the cost-of-living crisis is tipped to moderate during the second half of 2023. So shoppers could have more money to spend in Sainsbury’s.

But the business still has to grapple with the long-term problem of rising competition, a battle it’s shown little sign of winning. Its market share has dropped 1.7% over the past 10 years as discounters Aldi and Lidl have expanded.

Earlier this month, Sainsbury’s announced plans to invest another £50m to bring down prices. As a potential investor, I want to see the firm do more to defend itself. Profits-sapping price cutting hasn’t worked yet and I think the business is pouring away good money after bad.

The FTSE 100 firm also faces prolonged staff, energy and product cost inflation that could persist long beyond 2023. This low-cost share carries far too much risk for my liking.

Rio Tinto

The mood surrounding commodities businesses has improved considerably in recent weeks. News that China is unwinding Covid-19 restrictions means investors are cautiously optimistic over metals and energy demand next year.

Of course, a fresh explosion in coronavirus cases could see lawmakers put the barriers back up. Weak economic conditions outside China might also harm raw materials consumption in 2023. But at current prices of £58.40 per share, I still believe Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) shares are highly attractive.

The FTSE 100 miner trades on a forward P/E ratio of 10.9 times. It also packs a juicy 6.2% dividend yield for 2023.

)

In fact, I’ve actually bought Rio Tinto shares for my own portfolio. As a long-term investor, I’m excited by the possibility of commodities demand exploding over the next couple of decades.

Soaring adoption of green technologies and increasing urbanisation in emerging markets are just two trends tipped to supercharge demand for a wide range of metals.

Forecasts from consultancy Acumen suggest that copper off-take, for example, will rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% through to the end of the decade.

Rio Tinto produces copper alongside lithium, aluminium and iron ore. These materials will all be in high demand as electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, renewable energy production and infrastructure spending all take off.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

If I invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares now, what could my return be this year?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the past performance of Rolls-Royce shares and adds in his outlook to decide whether…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Tesco shares lost 24% last year. Should I buy in January?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers a threat to supermarket profits and explains why he would still consider adding Tesco shares to his…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

3 catalysts for Lloyds shares to rip higher in 2023

| John Choong

Lloyds shares didn't have the best 2022, despite rising interest rates. So, can the stock do better with these catalysts…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

How to invest £3,000 in high-yield stocks to earn a second income

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains how to invest in high-yield FTSE stocks for income and highlights three shares offering cash payouts of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I’m running a mile from

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes down two dividend stocks he thinks carry high risk at the moment, based on the outlook for…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 reasons to invest in the FTSE 100 in 2023

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 was the world's best-performing major stock index in 2022. Here's why I think it remains a sound…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

This Warren Buffett stock rose 100%! Should I buy?

| John Choong

Warren Buffett's most successful bet last year was his stake in Occidental Petroleum. So, should I be buying the stock?

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 33 shares a week of this FTSE 100 stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

The UK stock market is full of shares that pay attractive dividends. Here's one I'd buy right now to start…

Read more »