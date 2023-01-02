Home » Investing Articles » 4 penny stocks I’d buy to hold for 25 years!

4 penny stocks I’d buy to hold for 25 years!

Penny stocks can be a great way for investors to supercharge their long-term returns. Here are a cluster I’d buy to hold until the mid-2040s.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I don’t have unlimited reserves of cash that I can use to buy UK shares. But here’s a collection of top penny stocks I’d like to invest in in 2023. I believe they could provide market-beating returns for the next couple of decades.

Totally

Changes to NHS policy could disrupt profits growth at many UK healthcare shares. But Totally looks in great shape as the government tries to slash emergency visits to hospitals.

The business operates the NHS’s 111 emergency helpline. It also runs urgent care centres and out-of-office doctor surgeries. Demand for such services is soaring as waiting times at Accident and Emergency units goes through the roof.

Totally could be a great pick for a challenging 2023 too. Its essential operations mean that profits should remain stable whatever happens to the British economy.

And profits could rise strongly over the long term as well. Britain’s elderly population is ballooning and, as a consequence, so is demand for healthcare services.

Steppe Cement

Kazakhstan has made greater urbanisation one of its priorities for the 21st century. This bodes well for domestic construction material supplier Steppe Cement.

Analysts at the UN think almost 70% of the country’s population will be living in towns and cities by 2050. That compares with less than 59% last year. Based on these projections, the amount of cement Kazakh builders need will leap over the coming decades.

Revenues at Steppe Cement rose 68% during the five years to 2021 at local currencies. I believe they should keep growing strongly too, although unfavourable foreign exchange movements are a constant threat to profits growth.

Gaming Realms

Changes within the highly regulated gambling industry can significantly dent company profits. Game software developer Gaming Realms is one such firm at the mercy of lawmakers.

But the earnings outlook has improved significantly, thanks to recent regulatory loosening in the US. Gaming Realms — whose most successful product is the Slingo line of games — launched its services in Pennsylvania and Michigan last year. And it made its first steps into Connecticut in October.

The US is a colossal growth market for gambling operators. And Gambling Realms is making progress on a number of fresh operator launches to maximise this opportunity.

Surface Transforms

The global sports car market is tipped to expand rapidly. This will be driven by a growing class of millionaires and billionaires, analysts say.

This is good news for Surface Transforms, a penny stock that manufactures ceramic brakes for high-performance vehicles. The market for these lightweight discs is growing strongly too as automakers ditch traditional technologies like iron brake discs.

Surface Transforms plans to supercharge production capacity to meet booming customer demand as well. It’s expanding its current factory in Liverpool and is making progress on opening another manufacturing site.

Supply chain problems remain a danger to profits in 2023. But a bright long-term outlook still makes the brakebuilder an attractive small-cap to buy, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

Why the stock market in 2023 could offer me once-in-a-generation returns

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through why the lacklustre stock market returns from 2022 actually represent an opportunity for him now.

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

4 exciting penny stocks for investors in 2023!

| Royston Wild

Penny stocks can be volatile. But they can also be a great way to bolster investors' long-term wealth. Here are…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

My 3 best stocks to buy in 2023

| Ben McPoland

Here's my three best stocks to buy this year. They're all down significantly from their all-time highs but still look…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Forget the Bitcoin price! Here’s how I’ll use FTSE 100 stocks to try and make a profit

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the difference in the track record and income potential of FTSE 100 stocks versus Bitcoin and makes…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 catalysts for Rolls-Royce shares to take off in 2023

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce shares had a tumultuous year in 2022, dropping 25%. So, can the stock turn its fortunes around with these…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy in a recession

| Charlie Carman

Our writer looks at three dividend stocks that could help to protect the value of his portfolio if the UK…

Read more »

An IAG British Airways plane takes off
Investing Articles

IAG shares: 5 reasons to buy (and not buy) in 2023!

| Royston Wild

The IAG share prices trades on a P/E ratio well below the bargain threshold of 10 times. So should investors…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

5 shares I’d buy to earn passive income in 2023

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares could be an excellent way to earn passive income in the New Year. Our writer considers his selection…

Read more »