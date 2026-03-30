9% yield! But a cut’s coming for 1 of the UK’s most reliable dividend stocks

While other housebuilding stocks have had big dividend cuts in recent years, Taylor Wimpey’s been incredibly resilient. But that’s set to change.

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Taylor Wimpey‘s (LSE:TW) been one of the UK’s most reliable dividend stocks. But that’s about to change. The firm’s unique approach to shareholder returns is changing. And in the short term, it means lower dividends.

A dividend hero

Dividends have been falling sharply across the UK housebuilding industry in recent years. But not at Taylor Wimpey:

Housebuilder Dividends Year Taylor Wimpey Persimmon Bellway 2025 7.62p 60.00p 70.00p 2024 9.46p 60.00p 54.00p 2023 9.58p 60.00p 140.00p 2022 9.40p 235.00p 140.00p 2021 8.58p 235.00p 117.50p

While the company did pay out less in 2025, it’s still at almost 90% of its 2021 level. That’s why the dividend yield is around 9%. It’s the result of Taylor Wimpey’s unique dividend policy. Unlike other organisations, it’s paid out 7.5% of its net assets. That’s made it relatively resilient in tough markets.

But it’s been paying out more than it’s been making in recent years. No organisation can do that indefinitely. And Taylor Wimpey’s making a change that’s going to result in lower dividends.

The company’s shifting to a mixed return policy. It’s still targeting 7.5% of its assets, but this will include share buybacks.

Over the long term, this should bring the share count down. And this should ultimately help make the dividend more secure. In the short term however, it means the dividend’s going to go down. So investors shouldn’t get fixated on that 9% yield.

Is it the right move?

Taylor Wimpey’s move is an interesting one. And with the stock trading at a discount to book value, share buybacks make a lot of sense. The core problem though, is that the firm’s paying out more than it’s making. That’s why the stock’s been falling.

Using cash from its balance sheet for dividends decreases the company’s intrinsic value. And this has been reflected in the share price.

Ultimately, Taylor Wimpey has more issues than its capital allocation. Its main problem is the state of the housing market. It’s no secret that the UK has a structural shortage of housing. Unfortunately, that hasn’t really helped housebuilders of late.

Inventory levels are at their highest in over a decade. But at the same time, affordability’s still a major problem for buyers. Like its peers, Taylor Wimpey’s been offering incentives to shift properties. And while that’s working, it comes at a cost.

Combined with inflation, that means a big hit to margins. The firm has warned investors about this for 2026.

Buying shares

I’m a big fan of looking for stocks to buy in sectors that are in a cyclical downturn. And that includes housebuilding. Taylor Wimpey however, isn’t my stock of choice. Its dividend policy makes it relatively reliable, but that comes at a cost.

Even after the cut, investors can still expect a 6% yield at today’s prices. But that’s not what matters to me right now. I’m not currently looking to live off dividends. So while I see an opportunity, I’m buying a different stock to try and take advantage.