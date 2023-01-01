Home » Investing Articles » My 3 biggest stock market predictions for 2023

My 3 biggest stock market predictions for 2023

Roland Head gives his view on the outlook for the stock market in 2023 — including the next big sell-off and the outlook for dividend shares.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2022 was packed full of stock market surprises. I suspect 2023 will also deliver its share of unexpected news for investors.

Despite this, I think there are already some clear trends in play that could shape market performance this year.

For my first article of 2023, I’m going to attempt to predict three trends I think will have a big impact on my investment profits over the coming year.

1. The market hasn’t bottomed out yet

The UK market has staged an encouraging rally since mid-October. The FTSE 100 is has risen by nearly 10% over that period and is now trading broadly flat on a one-year view.

Even the hard-hit FTSE 250 has staged a partial recovery. At its low point on 12 October, the mid-cap index was down 30% year-to-date. As I write, that loss has reduced to a one-year fall of 20%.

However, I don’t think the market slump we saw last year is over yet.

In my view, the combination of rising interest rates and slowing economic growth will trigger a further sell-off at some point during the first half of the year. I don’t think it will be too severe, but it could provide some great buying opportunities.

I’m holding some cash in my portfolio, in the hope that I’ll be able to pick up some bargains in the new year.

2. Dividend shares will be big

UK savers can now get 3% interest on cash savings accounts. However, inflation is still over 10%, which could mean that prices keep rising.

This situation will be a new experience for many people. I think it will mean that investors start taking income-producing dividend stocks more seriously.

I feel companies with attractive dividend yields (say, 4%-6%) and stable growth rates could be in demand. Stocks such as these should have the potential to deliver a rising cash income and capital gains, providing protection against inflation.

To help me select shares, two numbers I look at are the dividend yield and the expected dividend growth rate for the year ahead.

If these two numbers add up to at least 7%, I think the valuation could be attractive. But I’ll always check that the forecast payout looks affordable when compared to profits, debt levels, and cash flow.

Right now, I’d avoid higher yielders with poor earnings cover and too much debt. A dividend cut could be in the pipeline.

3. The next ‘hot’ growth sector

Rising interest rates mean that the cost of funding for new businesses is going up. I expect that for speculative, loss-making companies will find it harder to raise funds in 2023 than in recent years.

I think this could be good news for Foolish investors. Companies that are small, profitable, and have good growth prospects may finally attract the attention they deserve.

On the other hand, companies that make a lot of noise but don’t produce much cash could see their share prices fall to more suitable valuations.

Many decent small-caps stocks suffered brutal sell offs in 2022. Although risks remain, I think there’s good value in today’s market for careful stockpickers.

Wishing you good luck in the markets in 2023!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest like Warren Buffett in a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023

| Ben McPoland

With no savings at 40, I'd use the investing principles of the 'Oracle of Omaha' to start building wealth in…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 simple passive income ideas for 2023

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explores four simple passive income ideas for his stock market portfolio, selected from the FTSE 100 and FTSE…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

Directors are buying and selling these FTSE 100 stocks heading into 2023

| James J. McCombie

Keeping an eye on which directors are buying and selling their own FTSE 100 stocks is an important part of…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

My top 2 investment funds for the next 10 years

| Ben McPoland

Investment funds provide an easy way to invest in emerging global mega-trends. Here's two funds I like for the next…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Starting 2023 with no savings, I’d follow Warren Buffett to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer hopes this trio of investment concepts from the legendary Warren Buffett can help him in 2023 and beyond…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Why now might be a once-in-a-decade chance to build a supercharged Stock and Shares ISA

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he'd start investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA now following the recent stock market…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

How the Warren Buffett method can supercharge my passive income generation!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how he can enhance his passive income generation by following some of Warren Buffett's investment tips.

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

With almost no investments at 30, can UK stocks make me rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether investing in UK stocks can help him generate wealth over the long run, despite starting…

Read more »