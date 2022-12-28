Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Tesla stock for 2023?

Should I buy Tesla stock for 2023?

The valuation on Tesla stock has come down significantly over the last year. Is now the time to buy? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric cars charging at a charging station

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has had a very poor 2022. Year to date, it’s down around 70%.

Should I buy the stock for 2023? Or is it a risky bet from here? Let’s discuss.

Lower valuation

When I looked at the investment case for Tesla this time last year, I was put off by the company’s valuation. At the time, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was near 130.

Today however, the valuation is much lower. Currently, Wall Street analysts expect Tesla to generate earnings per share of $5.43 for 2023. So the forward-looking P/E ratio now is near 20.

That valuation is quite reasonable, in my view.

Tesla remains the leader player in the still-young electric vehicle (EV) market. Additionally, it’s a leader in autonomous driving, a market with huge potential.

So, at that multiple, the stock is starting to look very tempting to me.

Can we trust that earnings forecast though?

Serious competition for the first time

For the first time in Tesla’s history, the company is now facing serious competition in the EV space. Rivals include Ford, Porsche, Mercedes, BMW, VW, Rivian, and more. Given the high level of competition, Tesla is likely to lose EV market share in 2023.

Demand issues

Meanwhile, it’s now facing a consumer slowdown for the first time ever. 2023 is likely to be a challenging year for a lot of consumers. So we may see demand for big-ticket purchases such as new cars falling. We may also see demand for vehicle extras such as Tesla’s full self-driving (FSD) software dropping off.

It’s worth noting here that financing a new car today is far more expensive than it was 12 months ago due to the fact that interest rates have jumped. This could also have an impact on demand. Tesla has never had to face these issues before, so it’s hard to know what will happen.

One region that’s already showing signs of a demand slowdown is China, the brand’s second-largest market. Recently Tesla has been forced to cut its prices in the country. It also temporarily suspended production at its Shanghai plant this month.

“You’re starting to see some demand cracks,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. “[But] I don’t believe the longer-term story in China is thrown out the window, I just think they’re navigating some growth challenges.

Given these competition and demand issues, we may see further price cuts from Tesla in the near future (it recently cut prices in the US and Canada). This could lead to lower profit margins and earnings.

Twitter distraction

Of course, there’s also Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter to consider. This could be a serious distraction for the Tesla CEO in 2023.

This issue could also continue to impact sentiment towards the stock. It seems that a lot of Tesla investors are quite upset that Musk is dedicating considerable time to Twitter now, and they’re jumping off the Tesla bandwagon.

My move now

Putting this all together, and considering that Tesla stock is locked in a pretty nasty downtrend at present, I’m happy to leave it on my watchlist for now.

I do think it’s starting to look very interesting. However, right now, there are a few other stocks that I see as more compelling investments from a risk/reward perspective.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

2 stocks I’d buy in 2023 for great passive income

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies two FTSE stocks he'd like to add to his 2023 investment portfolio for passive income in the…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Is the Superdry share price set to surge?

| Christopher Ruane

The Superdry share price has more than halved in a year. Christopher Ruane thinks some recent news may offer hope…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

The Argo Blockchain share price doubled today! Why?

| Christopher Ruane

The Argo Blockchain share price rose more than 100% in early trading this morning. Shareholder Christopher Ruane looks at why…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Should investors buy a FTSE 100 index tracker or pick stocks in this volatile market?

| Kevin Godbold

I think it's a great time for investors to pick stocks, but here's why I'm also putting money in a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million spending £10 a day on shares — starting in 2023

| Christopher Ruane

Can putting £10 a day into shares help our writer aim for a million? He thinks so. Here's how he'd…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Rolls-Royce shares have plummeted over the past three years. Our writer explores the return he'd have made from an investment…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

Searching for a New Year’s resolution? I’d start investing to build wealth!

| Andrew Mackie

Many people, including this Fool, want financial freedom. This means that throughout 2023 I'll continue on my investing journey by…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

Here’s where I’ll be investing my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon plans to make plenty of moves within his Stocks and Shares ISA next year. Here's a look at…

Read more »