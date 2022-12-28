Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 250 shares I bought for big dividends in 2023

3 FTSE 250 shares I bought for big dividends in 2023

The FTSE 250 has crashed by almost 20% in 2022 — its worst year since 2008. But as stocks plunged, I bought these three cheap shares at low, low prices.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While stock markets worldwide have plunged in 2022, the UK’s FTSE 100 index has been a safe port in this storm. Since 31 December 2021, the Footsie has risen by 1.8%. Unfortunately, the FTSE 250 index has fared much worse this year.

The FTSE 250 had a tough 2022

On 31 December 2021, the FTSE 250 closed at 23,480.81 points. As I write on Wednesday afternoon, it stands at 18,890.72, having lost close to 4,600 points in 2022. That’s a slump of almost a fifth (-19.5%), making this one of the mid-cap index’s worst years since the global financial crisis of 2007-09.

But as a value investor who buys on fundamentals, falling share prices throw up opportunities for me to buy into established businesses at reasonable valuations. Hence, I’ve dipped into the FTSE 250 repeatedly this year to buy cheap shares to own for many years. Here are three mid-cap stocks my wife bought for our family portfolio earlier this year.

Three cheap mid-cap dividend shares

During the summer lull in share prices, we bought into these three FTSE 250 businesses:

CompanyDirect Line GroupITVInternational
Distributions
Services
SectorInsuranceMediaPostal services
Current share price221.69p74.1p211.9p
52-week high313.7p124p531.4p
52-week low171.7p53.97p173.65p
12-month change-21.0%-33.5%-59.4%
Market value£2.9bn£3.0bn£2.0bn
Price-to-earnings ratio11.06.38.3
Earnings yield9.1%15.8%12.1%
Dividend yield10.2%6.7%7.9%
Dividend cover0.92.31.5

Although all three companies are FTSE 250 firms, they are very different businesses. Direct Line is a leading provider of UK household and car insurance. ITV is Britain’s largest commercial terrestrial broadcaster and a leading producer of media content. And IDS (formerly Royal Mail Group) provides our universal postal service.

We bought Direct Line shares at roughly £2 a share and have made a double-digit paper profit on this buy to date. Though Direct Line’s bumper dividend yield is no longer covered by earnings, the company intends to maintain this chunky payout in 2023. So I’m perfectly happy to stick with this dividend stock for now.

The story is much the same at ITV, whose shares we bought at around 68.4p in late June. Again, these have produced an early paper profit, but we bought this stock for its long-term dividend potential. And the good news is that ITV’s near-7% cash payout is covered 2.3 times for earnings, which to me suggests that it is rock-solid.

Finally, we come to International Distributions Services, which is my worst FTSE 250 buy of 2022. Having bought into this postal provider/delivery service at 273.2p, we have lost almost a quarter (-22.4%) of our investment to date. What’s more, with ongoing strikes costing IDS millions of pounds a week, its dividend is under threat. Even so, we plan to hold onto our shares for their recovery potential in 2023 and beyond.

I love delicious dividends

Over the past six months, we’ve bought a total of 11 new dividend-paying UK stocks for our family portfolio. And with these new cash dividends now rolling in, we will keep buying cheap shares while stocks last!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliffdarcy has an economic interest in Direct Line Group, ITV, and International Distributions Services shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 of my favourite FTSE 100 dividend shares for 2023!

| Royston Wild

I've been scouring the FTSE 100 for the best dividend shares to buy for 2023. Here's one I'd invest in…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

My top 10 FTSE 100 shares for 2023

| Alan Oscroft

It's hard picking from all those FTSE 100 shares. Here's a selection narrowed down to just 10, which might make…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares fell 3% in 2022. Time to sell or buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have dipped by 3% in 2022, leaving them at the same level they were 10 years ago. With…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

2 stocks I’d buy in 2023 for great passive income

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies two FTSE stocks he'd like to add to his 2023 investment portfolio for passive income in the…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Is the Superdry share price set to surge?

| Christopher Ruane

The Superdry share price has more than halved in a year. Christopher Ruane thinks some recent news may offer hope…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

The Argo Blockchain share price doubled today! Why?

| Christopher Ruane

The Argo Blockchain share price rose more than 100% in early trading this morning. Shareholder Christopher Ruane looks at why…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Should investors buy a FTSE 100 index tracker or pick stocks in this volatile market?

| Kevin Godbold

I think it's a great time for investors to pick stocks, but here's why I'm also putting money in a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million spending £10 a day on shares — starting in 2023

| Christopher Ruane

Can putting £10 a day into shares help our writer aim for a million? He thinks so. Here's how he'd…

Read more »