Home » Investing Articles » 5 steps I’d take to earn £5,000 in passive income

5 steps I’d take to earn £5,000 in passive income

By taking a handful of steps, our writer hopes to build up a four figure passive income over time. Here’s how he’d go about it.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As the end of the year approaches, my thoughts naturally turn to the future. Part of that is financial – how can I improve my earnings in 2023 and beyond, without simply working more hours? One way is to set up some passive income streams.

Passive income ideas come in all shapes and sizes. My own approach is to try and benefit from the hard work of blue-chip companies with proven business models, by investing in dividend shares. Here is how I would do that if I wanted to target £5,000 a year in passive income.

1. Start saving regularly

I could buy dividend shares by investing a lump sum up front. But not everyone has a big pile of money sitting around, waiting to be invested.

Instead, I could put aside some money on a regular basis that lets me build up investment funds. How  much depends on my own financial circumstances.

2. Get ready to buy

It would take me some time before I had saved enough to begin buying shares. But I would want to be ready for when that time came.

So, I would set up a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA. By putting my money into that as I saved, I would be ready to spring into action once I had enough money to invest and found some shares I liked.

3. Understand share hunting

Core to my success (or failure) will be my ability to buy shares at an attractive price that pay me dividends both now and in the future. After all, dividends are never guaranteed.

But how would I learn to hunt for such shares?

I would be looking to pick up or hone a couple of skills. One is spotting firms that look likely to throw off spare cash long into the future that could be used to fund dividends. Secondly, I would need to get to grips with how to value shares. That matters because how much I pay for a share influences what my future return will be.

Imagine a share pays 5p per year in dividends and costs £1. Its yield is said to be 5%. If I bought the same share for 50p, that dividend would equate to a 10% yield. That could help me generate more passive income.

But I would not simply chase yield. Instead, I would focus on finding great businesses with strong dividend potential, trading at an attractive price.

4. Start investing

Once I had enough money and some investment ideas, I would start to invest.

Companies can do better than expected, but they can also do worse. So I would invest in a variety of firms, to reduce the overall risk to my passive income streams if one of them performed poorly in future.

5. Let the passive income roll in

Then I would sit and wait for the income to start piling up. I already earn regular passive income from shares I own like British American Tobacco and M&G.

At an average yield of 5%, for example, I would need to invest £100,000 to hit my £5,000 annual target. Saving regularly, it might take me many years. But, over time as I saved, hopefully my passive income streams would keep growing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Why did this non-exec director buy £200k of Lloyds shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox speculates as to why a non-executive director has bought some 424,113 ordinary Lloyds shares. Should he do…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks in focus: should I buy Hargreaves Lansdown or abrdn?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates two financial services companies and decides which to buy more of as he deep-dives into the…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Growth stock crash: is now the time to buy Scottish Mortgage shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether now’s the right time to invest in growth-stock-focused Scottish Mortgage shares after its slump.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Stock market rally: how I’d invest £5,000 in UK shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in UK shares with solid financials and wide competitive moats today could allow investors to capitalise on the coming…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

3 high-yield income stocks to buy for 2023

| Roland Head

These high-yield dividend shares should provide a reliable 7%+ income for investors in 2023 and beyond, says Roland Head.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Can I reach millionaire status by investing in growth stocks like Cathie Wood?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether investing in growth stocks like Cathie Wood could help to make him a millionaire. Or…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Do optimists generate superior returns?

| Malcolm Wheatley

Many investors are biased towards the negative. But, believe it or not, things are getting better.

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

Yields of up to 11.8%! 4 UK dividend stocks I’d buy to hold for 10 years

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best UK dividend stocks to buy for passive income. Here are several I think could be…

Read more »