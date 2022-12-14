Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested $100 in Berkshire Hathaway shares 40 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

If I’d invested $100 in Berkshire Hathaway shares 40 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

Under Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway shares have produced one of the most stunningly successful stock market returns of all time.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) ‘A’ shares were worth around $750 in December 1982. Today, an investor would have to hand over a staggering $472,000 for one. Every $100 invested in the stock back then is worth almost $63,000 today.

What is Berkshire Hathaway? It’s the investment company run by one of the top financial wizards of the past century, Warren Buffett.

Since he took charge in 1965, the company has provided a total return of 3,641,613%. At least, that’s up to 2021. Over the same period, the US benchmark S&P 500 index returned 30,209%, including dividends.

Trouncing the index

That’s the equivalent of 10.5% per year from the S&P, and 20.1% from Berkshire Hathaway. Not only did Buffett and his team beat the index over the long term, which few investment managers can achieve, they almost doubled it.

It’ll be interesting reading Buffett’s 2022 letter to shareholders, after the year we’ve had. However Berkshire Hathaway stock performs, it’s essential reading for me. It provides an insight into how the great man and his long-term investing partner Charlie Munger are thinking. And over the years, it’s provided some gems of investing wisdom.

Fear and greed

One of the most famous is from 1986: “What we do know, however, is that occasional outbreaks of those two super-contagious diseases, fear and greed, will forever occur in the investment community. The timing of these epidemics will be unpredictable. And the market aberrations produced by them will be equally unpredictable, both as to duration and degree. Therefore, we never try to anticipate the arrival or departure of either disease. Our goal is more modest: we simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.”

People remember that last sentence, but the whole thing is really about not trying to time the market.

Raining gold

Another favourite comes from 2016: “Every decade or so, dark clouds will fill the economic skies, and they will briefly rain gold. When downpours of that sort occur, it’s imperative that we rush outdoors carrying washtubs, not teaspoons.

Doesn’t that describe things right now? Economic horror, recession, soaring interest rates… and lots of cheap shares as panicking investors flee the stock market.

Buy now?

What does any of this say about buying Berkshire Hathaway shares today? Firstly, we don’t need nearly half a million to get in. The firm also has ‘B shares, at around $300 apiece.

One obvious issue is that Buffett and Munger are both in their nineties. They’re unlikely to be running the company for another 40 years.

But they’ve been preparing for succession for decades, and have recruited some of the best in the business — who have been doing much of the work for some time now.

Better off

I can’t say whether Berkshire Hathaway will be a top investment for the next four decades. But I can say that, had I trusted all my cash to it over my investing career, I’d be a lot wealthier today than I am after decades of picking my own shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 timeless investment principles that help me

| Christopher Ruane

Our author considers a handful of age-tested investment principles he uses and explains why he thinks they can help improve…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

I just bought this FTSE 100 stock for 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has bought a new FTSE 100 stock for his portfolio. This company just raised its full-year guidance and…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Can Marks and Spencer shares yield a high return in 2023?

| John Choong

Marks and Spencer stock isn't trading too far off its all-time low. So, could its shares generate meaningful returns as…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Here’s my biggest investing mistake from the stock market this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a huge missed opportunity in not buying a growth share from the stock market at the…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 reasons 2023 could be a great time to start investing

| Christopher Ruane

Could 2023 be the right time to start investing? Our writer outlines a couple of reasons why he thinks the…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

8 FTSE 100 shares I’m eyeing for 2023

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at some FTSE 100 shares he will follow into next year with an eye to buying them…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How a high-yield income portfolio could boost my annual returns by 20%

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith shows how by allocating even a small portion of his money to high-yield stocks he could potentially increase…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I’d start loading up on cheap shares while I can

| Christopher Ruane

Here's how our writer considers valuation when looking for cheap shares he can add to his portfolio -- and why…

Read more »