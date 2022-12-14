Home » Investing Articles » Here’s my biggest investing mistake from the stock market this year

Here’s my biggest investing mistake from the stock market this year

Jon Smith talks through a huge missed opportunity in not buying a growth share from the stock market at the start of the year.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I won’t spend much time explaining why 2022 has been an odd year for investors to navigate. By now, I think we’re all aware of the issues of the year, even if I just mention one or two words (inflation, Russia).

I’ve tried my best to be smart in my moves to react and pre-empt the moves in the stock market. Sometimes I got it right, sometimes I didn’t. Here’s my biggest mistake of the year.

The star performer

Back in Q1, I thought that Glencore (LSE:GLEN) could do well. The global commodity powerhouse was already performing exceptionally well going into the new year, with the share price at the highest levels in a decade.

With the commencing of the war in Ukraine, oil and gas prices spiked. Volatility in other commodities (such as copper) also rose, as demand for electric vehicles continued. Back in August, results showed that Glencore’s interim core profit rose by $10.3bn from the previous period.

Over the last quarter, the share price hasn’t moved that much. But thanks to the very strong first half of the year, the stock is up 46% over the past 12 months. This makes it one of the best performing stocks in the entire FTSE 100.

My mistake with Glencore

At the start of the year, I decided against investing in Glencore as I thought the stock was too expensive. I’m much more of a fan of buying a stock when it’s falling, rather than the other way around. I think there’s sometimes a danger of jumping on the bandwagon and buying a stock that has already seen such a strong move higher. Being the last one in on a big move usually doesn’t end well.

Yet this fear of buying at the top ultimately cost me a potential profit of 46% this year. With hindsight, I should have noted that the ramifications that sanctions on Russia would have on oil and gas prices.

Back in May, I also noted the net debt to adjusted EBITDA (a profit measurement) ratio for 2020 was between one and 1.5x. This debt level was good. So even with interest rates rising, it wouldn’t be a huge concern for the business (or investors) for the rest of the year. But, again, I didn’t think interest rates were going to be as high as they are now back in the spring.

A lesson from the stock market

Should I have bought Glencore stock in January? Yes. It’ll go down as my biggest mistake of the year. However, I’m not kicking myself too much. Despite missing out on this profit, there have been other stocks that I avoided in January that have plummeted in value this year.

Missing out on profit is one thing, avoiding a loss is another. So as we go to 2023, I do want to trust my gut more. But I also need to feel 100% comfortable in my decision to avoid getting caught up in just the fear-of-missing-out (FOMO)!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 reasons 2023 could be a great time to start investing

| Christopher Ruane

Could 2023 be the right time to start investing? Our writer outlines a couple of reasons why he thinks the…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

8 FTSE 100 shares I’m eyeing for 2023

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at some FTSE 100 shares he will follow into next year with an eye to buying them…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How a high-yield income portfolio could boost my annual returns by 20%

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith shows how by allocating even a small portion of his money to high-yield stocks he could potentially increase…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I’d start loading up on cheap shares while I can

| Christopher Ruane

Here's how our writer considers valuation when looking for cheap shares he can add to his portfolio -- and why…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

By investing £100 a week in UK shares like this, I’d aim for £100,000

| Christopher Ruane

By putting some money aside regularly to build a portfolio of UK shares, Christopher Ruane reckons he can build his…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Will the Persimmon share price recover in 2023?

| Roland Head

The Persimmon share price has halved in 2022, but Roland Head thinks the shares are starting to offer good value.

Read more »

A senior man shortlisting stocks at his kitchen table
Investing Articles

Is Glencore’s share price the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

| Royston Wild

The Glencore share price offers excellent value from both growth and income perspectives. But are the risks of owning it…

Read more »

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

9% yield! This income stock faces challenges but I can’t resist its supercharged dividend

| Harvey Jones

I'd like to add another dividend income stock to my portfolio, and this one’s yield of 9.9% looks good to…

Read more »