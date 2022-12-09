Home » Investing Articles » Why buying Cineworld shares is not for the faint-hearted

Why buying Cineworld shares is not for the faint-hearted

Cineworld shares are the second most risky on the UK stock market. James Beard looks at risk and asks if the cinema’s stock should be in his portfolio.

Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Cineworld (LSE:CINE) shares are currently changing hands for a tenth of what they were a year ago.

The reasons behind this dramatic fall are well documented.

During the pandemic, cinemas were forced to close. As a consequence, the company sold only 54m tickets in 2020, compared to 275m the previous year.

However, Covid-19 appears to have changed the way in which we consume films and, as a result, admissions have failed to recover. Last year, the company sold 95m tickets, 65% fewer than before the shutdown.

Heavily debt-laden and quickly running out of cash, its US parent company commenced bankruptcy proceedings in September. Since then, Cineworld has secured promises of additional funding from existing investors, and hopes to return to normal trading in the first quarter of 2023.

However, when assessing Cineworld stock as a potential investment for my portfolio, my heart skipped a beat.

Risk versus reward

The concept of risk and reward is a simple one.

The more risk someone has of losing money, the higher return they should get. When applied to shares, risk is usually measured by calculating a stock’s beta value.

According to Tradingview.com, Cineworld’s beta (measured over the past year) is 4.23. This is the second highest on the UK stock market. Only a tiny molecular diagnostics company has a higher one.

Beta is a concept that measures the expected change in a share price compared to movements in the overall market. A stock with a beta of one should, over time, exactly match the performance of the market as a whole.

In theory, if the stock market increases by 5%, Cineworld’s shares should go up by more than 20%. But, of course, the reverse is true. In a declining market, the company’s shares should fall four times as much.

Why am I nervous?

Like most investors, I don’t like uncertainty and Cineworld’s high beta reflects doubts surrounding its future.

However, the company is planning to use the protection that the Chapter 11 proceedings afford by completing a “real estate optimisation strategy“. This involves asking landlords in the United States for improved lease terms.

The company is also seeking to reduce its debt through an unspecified “de-leveraging transaction”. The board ominously warns that this will result in “very significant dilution of existing equity interests … and there is no guarantee of any recovery for holders of existing equity interests“.

With statements like these, I am reluctant to buy Cineworld shares.

A word of caution

As with any investment tool, beta values should be treated with caution. They are backward-looking and the past is not necessarily a reliable guide to the future.

If Cineworld can exit bankruptcy with an improved balance sheet and a more attractive business model, then I will forget the events of the past year. And, its shares may become less volatile.

It’s hard to believe that less than five years ago, the shares were trading at over three pounds each. Now they are below 5p.

My own view

Personally, Cineworld’s shares are too risky for me.

As I get older, I’m looking to invest in companies with more stable share prices. These tend to be in the FTSE 100, where beta values are generally lower, and that’s where I’m going to focus my attention.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s why Warren Buffett is wrong

| James Beard

Warren Buffett can do little wrong in the eyes of many investors. But I think one of his favourite strategies…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Here are 2 UK shares I bought for my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2022!

| Royston Wild

I think these UK shares could deliver fantastic investor returns over the next 10 years. This is why I bought…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings at 45? I’d use the Warren Buffett method and aim to get rich

| Kevin Godbold

The Warren Buffett method has the potential to help create meaningful wealth, even after starting at 45 with little or…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

These are the 3 cheapest FTSE 100 stocks. Are they buys for 2023?

| Roland Head

These FTSE 100 stocks boast bargain basement valuations, but are they worth buying for the year ahead? Roland Head investigates.

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Investing in the African future

| Owain Bennallack

We might look at UK-listed firms that have a lot of exposure to the continent.

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

I’ve just bought Lloyds shares. Next I’m buying this cheap UK stock 

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares are now safely tucked away inside my portfolio. For my next purchase, I'm targeting another FTSE stock that…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying under a dozen shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a simple investment principle of Warren Buffett's could help him to aim for a million as…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

1 of the best high yield UK stocks to buy today… and 1 to avoid

| Stephen Wright

Great businesses sometimes make great investments. But not always. Stephen Wright thinks this point is illustrated by considering these two…

Read more »