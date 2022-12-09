Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why Warren Buffett is wrong

Here’s why Warren Buffett is wrong

Warren Buffett can do little wrong in the eyes of many investors. But I think one of his favourite strategies is sometimes misguided.

Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I know it might appear a little cheeky to take issue with probably the world’s most successful investor. After all, Warren Buffett is said to have a wealth in excess of $100bn and I’m worth, well, considerably less. However, please let me explain.

Share buybacks

Buffett is the chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway. Over the past two years, the company has spent in excess of $30bn buying its own shares. If I was a shareholder, I would have preferred this surplus cash be used to pay a dividend.

Share buybacks are all about improving earnings per share, which is a key metric for management. However, they often do little to enhance shareholder value.

A simple example

Assume a company, making a profit of £2m each year, has surplus cash of £8m. With a market cap of £40m and 10m shares in issue, our fictitious entity will have a share price of £4.

With the spare cash, the company purchases 2m of its own shares. By using £8m of its reserves, our company’s stock market valuation should fall by this amount, leaving the share price unchanged.

However, earnings per share will increase from 20p to 25p. The management team will be looking for a bonus as a reward for this 25% improvement.

But, the shareholders get nothing. They own a greater proportion of a company that has gone down in value. Before the buyback, an investor with a 10% shareholding had a stake worth £4m. The same investor now owns 12.5%, which is also valued at £4m.

Why not pay a dividend instead?

Alternatively, paying a £8m dividend would give a return of 80p per share. The company’s share price should fall to £3.20, a reduction equivalent to the dividend paid. This is what happens when a company goes ex-dividend. The value of a 10% shareholding has fallen from £4m to £3.2m, but the loss in value is matched by the dividend received.

The principal difference between a buyback and paying a dividend is that the shareholder has cash in their hands. Cash today is worth more than a promise of the same amount in the future. That’s why I wish companies would stop purchasing their own shares, on the whole.

Timing is everything

But, Warren Buffett appears to disagree. Although he does acknowledge that buybacks have to be well timed.

In 2019, he wrote to shareholders explaining: “Berkshire will be a significant repurchaser of its shares, transactions that will take place at prices above book value but below our estimate of intrinsic value.

In other words, Buffett is only looking to buy shares at a bargain price. He acknowledges that the book value will go down (as in the example above) but the value per share should increase.

Does this really happen?

BP is currently repurchasing shares in a rising market. Its current share price is close to a three-year high.

Recently, with each buyback, it has been spending more but getting less in return. Just imagine how much happier the oil giant’s shareholders would be if it had used the same money to pay dividends of $9bn this year, instead of buying its own shares.

I’m sure even Warren Buffett would agree with me that BP’s strategy is the wrong one.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Why buying Cineworld shares is not for the faint-hearted

| James Beard

Cineworld shares are the second most risky on the UK stock market. James Beard looks at risk and asks if…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Here are 2 UK shares I bought for my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2022!

| Royston Wild

I think these UK shares could deliver fantastic investor returns over the next 10 years. This is why I bought…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings at 45? I’d use the Warren Buffett method and aim to get rich

| Kevin Godbold

The Warren Buffett method has the potential to help create meaningful wealth, even after starting at 45 with little or…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

These are the 3 cheapest FTSE 100 stocks. Are they buys for 2023?

| Roland Head

These FTSE 100 stocks boast bargain basement valuations, but are they worth buying for the year ahead? Roland Head investigates.

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Investing in the African future

| Owain Bennallack

We might look at UK-listed firms that have a lot of exposure to the continent.

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

I’ve just bought Lloyds shares. Next I’m buying this cheap UK stock 

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares are now safely tucked away inside my portfolio. For my next purchase, I'm targeting another FTSE stock that…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying under a dozen shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a simple investment principle of Warren Buffett's could help him to aim for a million as…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

1 of the best high yield UK stocks to buy today… and 1 to avoid

| Stephen Wright

Great businesses sometimes make great investments. But not always. Stephen Wright thinks this point is illustrated by considering these two…

Read more »