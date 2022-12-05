Home » Investing Articles » Down 5%, will the Lloyds share price rebound strongly in 2023?

Down 5%, will the Lloyds share price rebound strongly in 2023?

The Lloyds share price continues to offer attractive all-round value on paper. Could this provide the foundation for hefty gains next year?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) share price has fallen by mid-single-digit percentages in 2022. But in recent weeks the FTSE 100 bank has picked up as risk appetite has returned to markets.

Could Lloyds shares be on the cusp of a stunning recovery? And should I buy this popular dividend share for my own portfolio?

5%+ dividend yields

Lloyds has been a favourite among income stock collectors for a very long time. Sure, the firm might operate in a cyclical industry. But its focus on the more robust retail banking segment means dividends are less susceptible to being sliced when times get tough.

This quality is underlined by current broker forecasts. Analysts think the bank will pay dividends of 2.43p and 2.73p per share in 2022 and 2023, respectively, up from 2p last year.

These figures yield 5.2% and 5.8%. And they come despite City predictions of earnings volatility over the period (a 7% bottom-line fall is expected in 2022 before a 3% recovery next year).

Tip-top shape

The profits outlook for Lloyds is uncertain for next year as the UK economy splutters. The bank has already set aside more than £1bn for bad loans and is expected to add to these provisions.

But right now the business looks in good shape to meet these dividend forecasts. Predicted shareholder payouts are covered between 2.6 times and 2.9 times by anticipated earnings. Any reading above two times gives a wide margin of error in case profits disappoint.

Lloyds’ robust balance sheet provides another cushion for dividend estimates. The bank’s CET1 capital ratio rang in at 15% as of September, well ahead of its targeted 12.5%.

Super cheap

So what’s the likelihood of Lloyds’ share price bouncing back in 2023?

Well, fans of this FTSE index stock would argue that its low forward P/E ratio of 6.5 times reflects the difficult economic environment. This could provide scope for price appreciation next year, and especially if the UK economy performs better than expected.

Lloyds shares could also rise strongly if the Bank of England keeps hiking rates to counter inflationary pressures. Higher rates this year have helped the banks make bigger profits from their lending activities.

The verdict

Having said that, I don’t plan to buy the Footsie bank for my own portfolio today. And it’s not just because profits could remain under pressure beyond next year (the CBI has predicted a recession lasting until well into 2024).

I’m also not convinced that Lloyds shares could deliver attractive earnings (and thus dividend) growth over the longer term. Britain’s economy is tipped for slow growth for much of the decade as it grapples with the legacy costs of Covid-19 and disruption caused by Brexit. High street banks like this also face increasing competitive pressures as the number of challenger banks steadily grows.

There are plenty of other cheap dividend shares that I, as a long-term investor, would prefer to buy today. The Lloyds share price may well continue to rise as we move into 2023. But I think there are much better stocks to buy to make lifelong passive income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Meta stock a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta stock has taken a big hit over the last year. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at what has sent the…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

2 stocks ready to bounce back

| Kevin Godbold

The stock market is full of recovering stocks and I think these two look set to move higher driven by…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Is Alphabet stock a cheap buy? Here’s what the charts say

| John Choong

Alphabet stock is one of the market's most traded securities. With that in mind, are its shares considered cheap and…

Read more »

Sunrise over Earth
Investing Articles

1 monopoly stock I will ‘never’ sell

| Ben McPoland

Some companies have no competition because they're just too good at what they do. Here's one exceptional stock that I…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying!

| Royston Wild

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are loading up on these FTSE index dividend stocks today. Should I join in to boost my…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Down 70% but rising, are ASOS shares a no-brainer buy?

| Alan Oscroft

ASOS shares have suffered a big fall in 2022. But with a recent uptick, and new management, I'm wondering if…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

I have £16,000 cash in my Stocks and Shares ISA. Here’s how I’m going to invest it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has built up a substantial cash pile within his Stocks and Shares ISA. Here's what he is going…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’m investing like Terry Smith to target a £39,252 passive income

| Royston Wild

This fund manager's wealth-building strategy is popular amongst The Motley Fool's team of writers. Here's how I'm planning to use…

Read more »