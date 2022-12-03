Home » Investing Articles » 1 stock to double down on in December

1 stock to double down on in December

Amazon.com stock is down 44% since the start of the year. But with the underlying business in good shape, I’m looking to double down in December.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It feels to me as though the January sales have come early as far as stocks are concerned. I’m looking to take the opportunity to double down on a couple of my investments before Christmas.

Amazon.com

Top of my list is Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). The stock has fallen by around 44% since the start of the year.

It’s not hard to see why the stock has been struggling this year. Rising interest rates have been putting pressure on stocks that trade at high price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples. 

Amazon absolutely fits into that category. Even after this year’s declines, the stock trades at a P/E ratio of around 88. 

There’s an obvious risk that this could continue. But for me, the falling share price is an opportunity to buy more shares.

Earnings

One thing to note about Amazon is that the company’s earnings this year took a significant hit from an asset impairment charge. I think that makes the stock look more expensive than it is.

Back in April, the company announced a $7.6bn writedown of the value of its stake in electric car manufacturer Rivian. That caused net income for the quarter to turn negative. 

An asset impairment charge isn’t a good thing. But I’m looking at the long term and I don’t expect it to be an ongoing concern.

In my view, the things that drive Amazon’s profitability are still as powerful as they were at the start of the year. That’s why I’m looking to double down in December.

Outlook

Despite the headwinds, I think that the outlook for Amazon is positive. Most of the key metrics look like they’re moving in the right direction to me.

Across the board, net sales have been increasing. Online store sales increased by 7%, subscription service revenue increased by 9%, and advertising service sales were up by 25%.

The real cash engine of the business, though is AWS—the company’s web services division. At Amazon’s most recent earnings report, it announced that AWS revenue was up by 27%.

I think this is a sign of a business that is faring well. The company continues to reinvest for growth and this looks to me as though it’s paying off.

Patience

I’m happy to be patient with Amazon shares. In my view, Amazon.com has been a casualty of investors seeking companies that generate cash immediately. 

To my mind, that’s perfectly reasonable, but I think that Amazon’s investments have resulted in a company that has some assets that are unique. Over time I expect these to pay off. 

Warren Buffett once said that he didn’t understand why anyone would sell a stock when they’d owned it at a higher price and the business was in better shape. I feel that way about Amazon.

I think that the factors that have been weighing on the company’s share price will prove to be temporary. That’s why it’s on my list of stocks to buy in December. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Why did this FTSE 100 company soar 26% in November?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the JD Sports share price performance, given the fact that the FTSE 100 stock was a top…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

I’d buy these cheap shares in December and hold for a decade

| John Fieldsend

These cheap shares are down from all-time highs. But does increasing pet ownership and growing subscription numbers spell better days?

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

2 top ways to invest for retirement

| Kevin Godbold

In the absence of inherited wealth, here's how I'm following a two-pronged strategy to invest for retirement within tax-efficient accounts.

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Berkshire Hathaway shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how successful he would have been if he'd invested £500 in Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway half…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With hardly any savings at 30, I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd use the Warren Buffett approach to build long-term wealth, even starting out with near-zero…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £850 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a million

| Harshil Patel

With a goal and a strategy, our writer outlines his plan to build a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA. Discipline,…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Would Rolls-Royce shares meet Buffett’s famed investment criteria?

| Dr. James Fox

Shareholder Dr James Fox explores whether Rolls-Royce shares meet the investing characteristics the Oracle of Omaha looks for in stocks.

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks I’d buy right now without hesitation

| Kevin Godbold

The recent bear market has thrown up some attractive opportunities in growth stocks, such as these two with strong underlying…

Read more »