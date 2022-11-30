Home » Investing Articles » The Prudential share price is climbing. Can it continue in 2023?

The Prudential share price is climbing. Can it continue in 2023?

The Prudential share price has had a poor five years, as the whole sector has suffered. But might it be set for a good start to 2023?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s had a weak 12 months, but the Prudential (LSE: PRU) share price has gained 25% since a low point in October.

I’m sure some of that is due to our economic outlook clarifying a little. We’re in for tough times, for sure, but it does look like some of the uncertainty is clearing. This year’s events remind me of why I think the insurance sector can be a good one for long-term investors.

I must stress my long-term view, because the sector can be cyclical and often shows short-term volatility. Even Prudential, which is generally considered unexciting even by the standards of the insurance business, has been through a rocky five years.

Long-term benefits

But I reckon long-term investors can profit from that volatility by buying during the dips, as part of a diverse investment portfolio. I’ve almost always held insurance shares myself, but I wouldn’t go too heavily into the one sector. I think it’s important to spread our stock market cash across a variety of stocks in different sectors, especially when the next few years look a bit shaky.

Prudential has never offered the biggest dividend yield in the sector. Right now, we’re looking at forecasts of less than 2%. But it’s generally been progressive. And over the long term, total returns from the Pru have been solid.

Today’s valuation might not exactly make the stock seem like a screaming buy. For the current year, we’re looking at a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of around 18. And I think that could be a bit rich in more normal times.

Recovery ahead?

But it comes at a time when the finance sector has been through a very tough patch, and dividends have been cut back. And, more importantly, it’s also at a time when analysts think things are about to recover.

If forecasts turn out to be accurate, that P/E of 18 could drop to under 10 next year, and further again in 2024. And we’d be seeing the dividend yield creeping back up again.

I do have a concern over Prudential’s future, and that’s down to the company’s restructuring. With UK and US businesses spun off, the focus is now mainly on Asian markets. Generally, I like that plan, but it’s in its risky early days.

Uncertainty

Though many Asian economies look set to grow strongly in the coming decades, insurance take-up is very low compared to Western markets. There’s still quite a lot of uncertainty, though, when a company shifts its operating targets like this. And investors may well steer clear until they see how the new Pru makes out.

The current zero-Covid chaos in China is hurting Prudential’s largest market. In fact, in its interim report this year, the company said: “Although there are signs that Covid-19-related impacts in many of our markets are stabilising, over the remainder of the year we expect that operating conditions may continue to be challenging“.

So yes, things are definitely uncertain for Prudential as we head into 2023. But I can’t help thinking that the still-depressed share price might offer an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

A better place to hunt for bargains in the FTSE indices

| Malcolm Wheatley

Right now, the UK's two leading indices’ performances have markedly diverged. For real bargains, look in the FTSE 250.

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

I’d buy 79 shares a week of this property stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

A lifetime of growing passive income can be achieved with small but consistent investments. I'd buy this real estate stock…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK shares I’d buy in December

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he would add this trio of cheap UK shares to his portfolio in coming weeks if…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

With £866 to invest, I’d buy 40 shares of this UK stock

| Stephen Wright

Halma’s competitive position, balance sheet, and cash generation make it a great UK stock. Down 31% this year, I’m looking…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Renalytix share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Renalytix share price rose sharply yesterday but has still lost 90% in a year. Christopher Ruane looks into why…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Could a December sales boost help Tesco shares?

| Christopher Ruane

With the busiest shopping season of the year upon us, should our writer add Tesco shares to his basket? He…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

The Helium One share price is rising. Here’s what you need to know

| Alan Oscroft

The Helium One share price is up since flotation in 2020, though it's been a roller-coaster ride. We should see…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Saga share price looks set to recover

| Kevin Godbold

It's been a long wait for shareholders but the Saga share price now has strong reasons to move higher as…

Read more »