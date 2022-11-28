Home » Investing Articles » 2 top UK stocks that cost less than £1!

2 top UK stocks that cost less than £1!

Expensive doesn’t always mean exceptional. Here are two UK stocks I think could help supercharge my wealth. Both cost just pennies to buy.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man smiling and working on laptop

Image source: Getty images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best low-cost UK stocks to buy in December. Here are two perched near the top of my shopping list today.

Green machine

Kingspan (LSE: KGP) shares currently cost less than £1 (they actually trade at 55 euro cents). But the business doesn’t quite fall into penny stock territory.

This UK stock has a mighty market-cap of €10.8bn. And it’s a heavyweight in the field of building insulation, a market which is undergoing rapid growth. The company’s own revenues soared 33% in the nine months to September.

Energy efficiency is becoming critically important as worries over the climate crisis grow. So investment by businesses and governments in green technologies like insulation paneling are steadily rising.

The British government today rolled out a £1bn scheme to help people insulate their homes with grants. It’s a trend seen over the world and one which Kingspan, thanks to its broad geographic wingspan, is well-placed to exploit.

I’m encouraged by the company’s plans to grow further through profits-boosting acquisitions too. It spend €1bn on bolt-on buys between January and September alone.

Near-term sales could suffer as the global economy cools. But I am encouraged by Kingspan’s resilience despite toughening trading conditions. It expects trading profit to jump 10% in 2022 to €830m, it said this month.

Look ahead

Car retailer Lookers (LSE: LOOK) is another cheap UK share on my radar today. The seller of new and used vehicles trades at 77p per share and has a market-cap of just below £300m.

Like Kingspan, deteriorating economic conditions could slap revenues here in the near term. Sellers of big ticket items like automobiles are particularly vulnerable when times get tough.

Lookers may also have to navigate further stock shortages as supply chain issues plague autobuilders. Jaguar Land Rover last week said it will reduce UK output until the spring because of microchip shortages, for example.

But I’d still buy the retailer today owing to its excellent value for money. It currently trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.2 times and also carries a market-beating 4% dividend yield.

This valuation provides the scope for solid share price gains. Lookers shares actually surged in mid-October after the firm upgraded its full-year profits forecasts and announced a £15m share repurchase programme.

I’m expecting profits here to grow strongly over the next decade as electric vehicle usage soars. ONS data shows that 44% of Britons are ‘likely’ or ‘very likely’ to switch to an all-electric vehicle in that period.

And businesses with a large estate of showrooms plan to benefit particularly strongly as consumers seek face-to-face advice on these new technologies. Lookers operates more than 140 dealerships across the country.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Index Funds text carved in stone background
Investing Articles

Should I invest in the FTSE 100 or S&P 500 in 2023?

| John Choong

Index funds are a great way to grow my savings. But which of the many funds among the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

Up 20% in a month, has the Aston Martin share price bottomed?

| Christopher Ruane

After jumping a fifth in a matter of weeks, could the Aston Martin share price ascent continue? Christopher Ruane is…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Is a 2023 stock market crash coming?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he thinks the stock market could fall at some point, perhaps in 2023. But that isn't…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for passive income of £37,000 a year from shares and never work again!

| Kevin Godbold

By investing £500 a month while on an average salary, I believe it's possible for me to build a passive…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

With £10 a day, here’s how I’d build an income-generating portfolio of dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

With a spare tenner each day, our writer thinks he could earn extra money by buying dividend shares. Here's the…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

I’d buy Alphabet stock now to hold for years and years. Here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

Alphabet stock has fallen 33% in a year and net income at the tech giant is also sliding. So why…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 shares I’d buy this December

| Christopher Ruane

As the investing year heads into its final straight, Christopher Ruane is attracted by some big-name FTSE 100 shares he'd…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Gold and Bitcoin? No thanks! This is the best stock investment opportunity for years

| Kevin Godbold

Defensive and cyclical stocks have moved lower. But in many cases, businesses are trading well, thus creating an investment opportunity.

Read more »