Home » Investing Articles » Stock market correction: a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get rich?

Stock market correction: a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get rich?

Dr James Fox investigates using the 2022 stock market correction to his advantage by buying discounted shares for his portfolio.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been a volatile year for stock markets. And while the FTSE 100 is pushing towards 7,500, in truth, many UK stocks are trading at discounts over the year. And this creates opportunity.

The FTSE 100 is slightly up over 12 months. But that’s because the index contains a wealth of oil and resources stocks. And, as we all know, these companies have largely surged during the year.

Ongoing issues

However, companies in retail, housing, banking and other areas have suffered in the evolving recessionary environment. This is especially the case for companies that are more UK-focused. Firms with less exposure to the UK have been somewhat insulated from the recessionary environment.

It’s also worth highlighting that the damage caused by the mini-budget has not been undone. Share prices have risen across the board since Rishi Sunak came to office, but we’re not back at summer levels yet.

Buying the dip

It may seem like an inopportune time to start investing, but these knockdown share prices provide attractive entry points. In fact, I think many people are forgetting how resilient the stock market is.

While the general trend of stock markets is upwards — the FTSE 100 is approximately four times bigger today than it was 35 years ago — buying during dips can propel my portfolio forward when the market recovers. 

But I’m not just on the lookout for stocks that look cheap. I need to do my research to find meaningfully undervalued stocks. Essentially, buying top-quality UK shares today while stock prices are dirt-cheap could drastically reduce the waiting time in my quest to get rich.

And while buying undervalued stocks can increase my ability to deliver enhanced returns, it also reduces my risk of losses.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett often talks about a margin of safety. This is an investing principle that involves only buying when its market price the substantially less than a stock’s intrinsic value. Buffett has been known to apply as much as a 50% discount to the intrinsic value of a stock as his price target.

What am I buying?

Right now, I’m looking across several non-resource sectors. I’m looking at banks, such as Barclays, that have underperformed over the past year but should grow with the UK economy in the long run — especially if base rates remain above 1-2% for the long run.

But I’m also looking at other financial institutions such as Direct Line Group. It had been caught out by inflation, but the firm says it’s back to writing at target margins.

Another place to look is companies that derive a considerable proportion of their income overseas. That could be important as the UK moves towards recession. And there are plenty of these on the FTSE 100, including Unilever and Haleon. In fact, firms on the index derive approximately 75% of their revenues from outside the UK.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays, Unilever, Direct Line Group and Haleon plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays, Haleon plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2022 new year concept image
Investing Articles

Here are all 12 stocks I bought in my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2022

| Ben McPoland

Market volatility can be a gift to long-term investors. That's been my mindset this year as I've added these 12…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What are the best stocks to buy in December?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has been looking for stocks to buy. At the top of his list is a stock that’s trading…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d use £5 each day to build passive income streams for life

| Christopher Ruane

Putting aside £5 a day, our writer thinks he could grow passive income streams for decades to come. Here's how…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

With minimal savings aged 40, I’d use the Warren Buffett method and aim to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been looking to investing legend Warren Buffett for some inspiration on how to grow his wealth. Here…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

11% dividend yield! Here’s the NatWest Group dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

| Royston Wild

NatWest looks like a top income stock, based on current dividend forecasts. Here, Royston Wild explores whether he'll be adding…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’ll ‘never’ sell!

| Royston Wild

Warren Buffett has made billions buying stocks with the intention of holding them forever. Here are two FTSE 100 shares…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I make £10k in passive income from £100k?

| Roland Head

Roland Head builds an example passive income portfolio of high-yield dividend shares from both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million, buying just 10 cheap UK stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether he could make himself a millionaire by buying 10 cheap UK stocks and using some…

Read more »