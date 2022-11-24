Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy British American Tobacco shares?

Should I buy British American Tobacco shares?

With the UK economy now in recession, I’m on the lookout for defensive stocks. With this in mind, should I buy British American Tobacco shares?

Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Historically, shares in tobacco companies have been considered to have defensive properties. Earnings should be more resilient to an economic downturn due to the addictive nature of their products. With the UK in recession, these are the types of stocks that I’m looking to add to my portfolio. I’m wondering whether I should buy British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) shares.

The BAT share price has out-performed the FTSE 100 over the past year. The stock of the UK’s seventh-largest listed company has risen by close to 30%. In contrast, the Footsie has increased by less than 2%.

Despite its impressive performance over the past 12 months, I fear that the share price may be about to run out of puff.

Going up in smoke

In 1974, according to the Office of National Statistics, 45.6% of the UK adult population smoked. This has now fallen to 14.5%. It’s clear that the challenge for tobacco companies is to find alternative markets to cigarettes.

BAT claims to be “building a better tomorrow” by diversifying into non-combustible products. These new categories contributed £1.3bn of the company’s £12.9bn revenue in the first half of this year. The aim is to grow these sales to £5bn by 2025.

Vapour revenue was up 48% and sales of oral pouches increased by 37%. Consumers of these products rose by 2.1m to 20.4m. The proportion of revenue generated from products other than cigarettes was 15%.

However, in spite of this impressive growth, these new revenue streams are still loss-making.

And, investing in alternative markets doesn’t come cheap. The company spent £1.1bn in the first half of the year developing its next generation of products.

BAT’s net debt at 30 June 2022 was £40.0bn, compared to £40.5bn a year earlier. This equates to approximately three times EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation). A ratio over three is considered to be on the high side for a listed company.

One point to note is that BAT is currently being investigated by the US government for a breach of sanctions. Although a provision of £450m has been made in its accounts to cover a potential settlement, this may not be enough.

But, the company continues to generate huge amounts of cash. This means it’s able to pay a healthy dividend to shareholders. The dividend yield is currently 6.6%, compared to the average for the FTSE 100 of around 4%.

The verdict

I wouldn’t be comfortable investing in BAT at the moment.

The long-term prospects for vaping, tobacco heating, and nicotine pouches are not yet clear. The World Health Organisation has described e-cigarettes as “harmful“. It has also called on governments to “implement regulations to stop non-smokers from starting to use them“.

I fear that increasingly cash-strapped governments may view these products as an easy target for new or increased taxes.

I believe the new generation of products that BAT is investing heavily to promote, will fall out of favour, just like cigarettes.

Despite the healthy dividend, I think there are better opportunities elsewhere.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Why I’m looking at Rolls-Royce shares for 2023

| Matt Cook

The price of Rolls-Royce shares has stagnated since the start of the pandemic. Here’s why Matt Cook will be keeping…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are half the price of a year ago. Here’s what I’m doing

| Harvey Jones

I've wanted to buy Scottish Mortgage shares for years, but they always looked too expensive. They've now crashed by half…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for £500 in monthly income from FTSE dividend stocks 

| Harvey Jones

Dividend stocks look good value at the moment and I'm wondering how much I need to invest to generate the…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

How drip-feeding £400 a month into the FTSE 100 could make me £200k

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how the economic cycle works and why this can help him build his wealth over time via…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in BT shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Kevin Godbold

Have BT shares been a good investment over the past five years, or would I have been better off putting…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

3 stocks set to crush the FTSE 100 (again) in 2023

| Ben McPoland

These three stocks are easily beating the FTSE 100 this year. They look poised to continue outperforming well into the…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is too low. What would I sell at?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Lloyds share price has dropped a long way from its 2022 high of 56p. But I'm a happy buyer…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Bank stocks look cheap now. Should I buy for the recession?

| Alan Oscroft

Since recession became unavoidable, UK bank stocks have started ticking up a bit. I think I'm looking at some attractive…

Read more »