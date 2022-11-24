Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in BT shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

If I’d invested £1,000 in BT shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

Have BT shares been a good investment over the past five years, or would I have been better off putting my money into a different stock?

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the past five years, BT (LSE: BT.A) shares have trended lower. But the telecoms company pays dividends. So could that shareholder income have saved me from a total investing disaster if I’d bought its shares five years ago? Let’s dig into the figures a little.

Declining figures

BT’s five-year dividend record is quite weak. The company skipped payments around the depths of the pandemic. And it’s since restored them but rebased at a lower rate. Today, dividends are running at around half the level they were between 2017 and 2019.

Part of the problem could be the firm’s multi-year record of declining revenue and earnings. Although operating cash flow remains robust. Nevertheless, BT suffers under the burden of a big pile of debt. And, sadly, the trend over the past few years has been for borrowings to increase.

On 5 November in the half-year report, chief executive Philip Jansen hinted at some of the challenges faced by the company. He said the high inflationary environment and “significantly” increased energy prices means “additional action” is needed to bear down on costs. And that’s necessary to “maintain the cash flow needed to support [BT’s} network investments.” 

Putting all this together, it seems to me BT has been prudent in reducing its dividend payments. And that’s because the business could be finding it hard to afford bumper shareholder payments. Nevertheless, City analysts predict modest single-digit percentage increases in the dividend for the current trading year to March 2023 and for the year after.

A high dividend yield

Meanwhile, with the share price near 125p, the yield is running at just over 6%. And, at first glance, that seems attractive. But I suspect similar attractions could have drawn me into the stock five years ago. So let’s see how a £1,000 investment in the shares on 24 November 2017 would look today.

Back then, the share price stood near 250p. So there’s been a decline of 125p, or 50%. But I can add back dividends because they would have offset some of the capital loss on the investment. And my dividend-take over the period would have been a little over 43p per share.

So those dividends bump up my holding to the equivalent of 168p per share. Therefore, the total loss on my investment would have been around 33%. And my £1,000 would now be worth about £670 after five years of holding BT shares.

The main lesson I choose to draw from this example is that a high dividend yield will not save me if an underlying business underperforms. And a multi-year record of declining revenue and earnings is never a good look for any company.

BT faces vast demands on its cash flow from the need to constantly reinvest into its infrastructure and systems. It’s possible that operations and the share price could perform well for shareholders from where we are now. But I think I’m seeing better stock opportunities elsewhere so will not invest in BT shares now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Why I’m looking at Rolls-Royce shares for 2023

| Matt Cook

The price of Rolls-Royce shares has stagnated since the start of the pandemic. Here’s why Matt Cook will be keeping…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are half the price of a year ago. Here’s what I’m doing

| Harvey Jones

I've wanted to buy Scottish Mortgage shares for years, but they always looked too expensive. They've now crashed by half…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for £500 in monthly income from FTSE dividend stocks 

| Harvey Jones

Dividend stocks look good value at the moment and I'm wondering how much I need to invest to generate the…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

How drip-feeding £400 a month into the FTSE 100 could make me £200k

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how the economic cycle works and why this can help him build his wealth over time via…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Should I buy British American Tobacco shares?

| James Beard

With the UK economy now in recession, I'm on the lookout for defensive stocks. With this in mind, should I…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

3 stocks set to crush the FTSE 100 (again) in 2023

| Ben McPoland

These three stocks are easily beating the FTSE 100 this year. They look poised to continue outperforming well into the…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is too low. What would I sell at?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Lloyds share price has dropped a long way from its 2022 high of 56p. But I'm a happy buyer…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Bank stocks look cheap now. Should I buy for the recession?

| Alan Oscroft

Since recession became unavoidable, UK bank stocks have started ticking up a bit. I think I'm looking at some attractive…

Read more »