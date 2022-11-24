Home » Investing Articles » How drip-feeding £400 a month into the FTSE 100 could make me £200k

How drip-feeding £400 a month into the FTSE 100 could make me £200k

Jon Smith explains how the economic cycle works and why this can help him build his wealth over time via the FTSE 100.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Now that the year is almost over, I’m trying to spend some time looking at the bigger picture. Sometimes I can get so caught up in the events of a particular day or week that I ignore my plan for the next year or next decade. It’s true that in 2022 there’s been a lot for investors to digest and deal with. Yet when I zoom out, we’re still following the same economic cycle that has been repeating for centuries. With that in mind, here’s how I think I can make £200k from investing in the FTSE 100 for the long term.

The economic cycle

My strategy relies on the market following the same pattern that it has in the past. This correlates to the different stages of the economic cycle. During a slowdown and recession (such as now), the stock market typically underperforms. Then during the years that follow, the recovery and boom periods see the market rally.

Of course, in reality it’s not that simple. The main difficulty investors like me have is that I can’t predict how long a boom period or a recession will last. I know that both will end at some point, but that stage of the cycle can last for months or years.

Yet because the cycle will continue in the future, my idea of drip-feeding money into the stock market each month makes perfect sense. Some refer to it as ‘pound cost averaging’. In other words, I get an average price of different stocks due to buying more each month at different prices.

The reason why I think this is smart is because during the bad times I get to buy at low prices. During the good times, I get to buy as the stock is rallying.

How I can use the FTSE 100 to my advantage

I want to target mostly FTSE 100 stocks with my regular investment plan. This is because these are the largest UK listed companies and therefore have a proven track record and successful business model.s Stocks like British American Tobacco and HSBC are global titans with a history of profitability.

In order to reach my goal of £200k, it’s going to take me several years. I don’t want to run the risk of a small company going bust over this period. Even though a FTSE 100 company can still go bankrupt, I feel the risk is lower.

Over the past decade, the average total return of the FTSE 100 (including reinvested dividends) is 18.3%. But if I shorten this to five years, the return drops to 4.2%.

I’m going to be conservative and use an average total return of 7% for my £400 a month. Using this assumption, it would take me just under 20 years to hit a portfolio worth £200k. It might take more or less time to achieve this depending on the economic cycle over this period. Yet as decades of data do show, the long-term trend is higher.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are half the price of a year ago. Here’s what I’m doing

| Harvey Jones

I've wanted to buy Scottish Mortgage shares for years, but they always looked too expensive. They've now crashed by half…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for £500 in monthly income from FTSE dividend stocks 

| Harvey Jones

Dividend stocks look good value at the moment and I'm wondering how much I need to invest to generate the…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Should I buy British American Tobacco shares?

| James Beard

With the UK economy now in recession, I'm on the lookout for defensive stocks. With this in mind, should I…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in BT shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Kevin Godbold

Have BT shares been a good investment over the past five years, or would I have been better off putting…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

3 stocks set to crush the FTSE 100 (again) in 2023

| Ben McPoland

These three stocks are easily beating the FTSE 100 this year. They look poised to continue outperforming well into the…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is too low. What would I sell at?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Lloyds share price has dropped a long way from its 2022 high of 56p. But I'm a happy buyer…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Bank stocks look cheap now. Should I buy for the recession?

| Alan Oscroft

Since recession became unavoidable, UK bank stocks have started ticking up a bit. I think I'm looking at some attractive…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Forget Lloyds shares! I’d rather buy this FTSE 100 income stock in December

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is packed with great dividend stocks to buy. Here's one I'd happily buy next month following exceptional…

Read more »