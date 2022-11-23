Home » Investing Articles » By buying 7,267 shares in this FTSE 250 company, I could generate passive income of £500 per year

By buying 7,267 shares in this FTSE 250 company, I could generate passive income of £500 per year

Edward Sheldon is building up his stake in an under-the-radar FTSE 250 dividend stock with the goal of generating £500 per year in passive income.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are many different ways to generate passive income. My preferred method, however, is investing in dividend stocks. These reward investors with cash payouts on a regular basis.

Here, I’m going to illustrate how I could potentially generate £500 per year with Tritax Big Box (LSE: BBOX), a dividend stock that’s part of the FTSE 250 index. I already own this particular stock and I plan to keep increasing my holding over time.

A reliable dividend payer

Tritax Big Box is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in large logistics warehouses and rents them out to blue-chip retailers such as Amazon, Tesco, and M&S. Its shares can currently be picked up for around £1.49 a piece.

Since paying its first dividend in 2014, Tritax has been a reliable dividend payer. One reason for this is that REITs are required to pay out the bulk of their profits to investors as dividends.

£500 in passive income

Now for 2022, Tritax is projected to pay out 6.88p per share in dividends to investors (this is just an estimate and isn’t guaranteed).

This means that to generate £500 per year from the stock, I’d need to own roughly 7,267 shares. That’s a little under £11k worth of shares at today’s share price.

Is that achievable for me? I think so. I already own 1,252 Tritax Big Box shares. So, I don’t have to start building my position from scratch. If I keep adding to my position, I think I could get to 7,267 shares within the next five to 10 years.

Higher dividends could help

It’s worth pointing out dividend growth could help me get to £500 in passive income faster.

Recently, Tritax lifted its half-year dividend by 4.7%. I expect to see further dividend increases going forward as profits rise.

If it was to keep lifting its payout in the years ahead, I would need less than 7,267 shares to generate income of £500 per year (assuming the share price stays at current levels).

This goes both ways, however. If Tritax was to cut its dividend, I would need more than 7,267 shares to generate that level of income.

Of course, another variable to consider here is the share price, which has come down recently. If it was to rise, it would cost me more to generate income of £500 (assuming the dividend payout stayed the same). If it was to fall, it would cost me less.

A diversified approach is sensible

It’s worth pointing out that like any stock, Tritax Big Box has its risks. If economic conditions continue to deteriorate, it may not be able to collect all its rent from tenants. This could put the dividend at risk, and potentially have a negative impact on the share price.

Given the risks, I’m investing my money across a number of different dividend stocks, so that I don’t have all my eggs in one basket. This should improve my chances of generating reliable passive income and help me build up my wealth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Amazon and Tritax Big Box REIT. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Tesco, and Tritax Big Box REIT. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Legal & General shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Legal & General shares have a high dividend yield. But have they actually been a good investment over the last…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

When will the Ocado share price stop falling?

| James Beard

The Ocado share price has dropped sharply over the past week. Our writer investigates what's going on with the online…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I’d find cheap shares to buy before it’s too late!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he has been identifying cheap shares to buy for his portfolio -- and why he isn't…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Could 2023 reward my faith in Rolls-Royce shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has no plans to sell his Rolls-Royce shares. Here's why he thinks next year may vindicate his confidence…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Forget a Cash ISA! I’m keen on these 2 high-yield income stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines why he's targeting high-yield income shares despite the added risk that's normally associated with them.

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 ideas to supercharge my Stocks & Shares ISA in 2023

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through ideas for his Stocks and Shares ISA, including IPOs, the energy sector, and banking dividends.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

6 cheap FTSE 250 shares on my radar for 2023!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 is packed with bargains following recent stock market volatility. Here are some I'm preparing to buy for…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

I’d buy 150 of these dividend shares to gain triple-digit passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares form an important part of our writer’s portfolio. Today he considers a highly cash-generative business that yields 6.5%.

Read more »