Home » Investing Articles » How I’d build passive income with just £20 a week

How I’d build passive income with just £20 a week

It takes money to make money. But it’s still possible to start small by owning dividend shares. Our writer outlines his share-based passive income plan.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are thousands of passive income ideas. But my favourite involves a Stocks and Shares ISA. In particular, I’d buy dividend shares for reliable and regular income.

There are three main reasons for doing so. First, it’s possible to start with a modest sum. Second, once I’ve bought my chosen shares it doesn’t require much additional time from me.

And finally, in addition to receiving dividends, the value of my shares can rise over time.

How much passive income?

If I invested just £20 a week, how much passive income might I expect? That depends on the dividend yield of the shares.

On average, FTSE 100 shares currently offer around 4% a year. That equates to around £40 a year in dividends.

It might not sound like much now, but over time I could raise my weekly investment. One more thing I could do is try to find higher-yielding shares.

Some shares offer up to 18% a year. That said, this sounds far too high to me to be sustainable. There’s always a chance a company could cut or suspend its dividends.

That’s why I’d prefer to own shares that yield around 5% to 10%.

Not just yields

But there’s more to dividend shares than just their yield. I’d say it’s equally important for me to own high-quality businesses.

What makes a good company can often be subjective. That said, I believe there are several characteristics that make a quality share stand out from the crowd.

Renowned investor Warren Buffett often talks about how businesses that have a moat are desirable. By this he means those that have a sustainable competitive advantage.

This can be in the form of a strong brand, or a patent. For instance, it could be said that Coca-Cola is a business that’s difficult to replicate. Companies can make rival soft drinks, but its well-established brand is a leader worldwide. And it would be a significant brand to beat.

Factors to consider

When looking for the most reliable passive income, I’d focus on shares that offer stable cashflows. I also like to see double-digit profit margins, stable or growing earnings, and a solid balance sheet.

Another factor that I’d consider is their dividend history. Some companies have been paying dividends to shareholders for decades. These stocks often have well-entrenched dividend policies that have remained consistent over the years.

Lastly, one other point I’d make is about diversification. To reduce my risk and prevent putting all my eggs in one basket, I prefer to buy a variety of shares. By this, I mean that I want shares that operate in different sectors to one another.

Which shares?

Right now, some shares that meet my criteria include Taylor Wimpey, Rio Tinto, Phoenix Group, Vodafone, and British American Tobacco.

On average, this selection offers an 8% yield and has a 19-year dividend history. In addition, the companies are profitable, established and difficult to replicate.

If I had a spare £20 a week to devote to a passive income plan, I’d buy all five shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has positions in British American Tobacco. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco and Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Grey Number 4 Stencil on Yellow Concrete Wall
Investing Articles

IAG shares: 4 things to watch out for!

| John Choong

IAG shares have seen a remarkable recovery from lows of 94p. I’ve been researching the stock as it starts to…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

The Direct Line share price fall has pushed the dividend up to 10%!

| Alan Oscroft

The Direct Line share price has regained a bit of lost ground, even though fears of a recession are being…

Read more »

Investing Articles

6.7% dividend yield! Here’s Santander’s dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

| Royston Wild

This banking stock beats most of its London Stock Exchange rivals when it comes to dividend yields. Should I buy…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

A former penny stock I believe could soar in 2023!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for top low-cost UK shares to buy for my portfolio for the new year. Here's an exciting penny…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £10,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA for 2023

| Harshil Patel

2023 isn't far away! Our writer has started to look at his investing plan for a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best income-focused stocks to buy in November 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Down 4%, will the Lloyds share price soar in 2023?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price offers BIG dividend yields and a sub-10 P/E ratio at current levels. Do these make it…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

IDS shares are high-risk, high-reward. Here’s why

| John Choong

Shares in Royal Mail owner, IDS have tumbled from £5.26 to £2.52 this year. So, should I buy the stock…

Read more »