Home » Investing Articles » Forget saving! I’m buying discounted UK stocks to try and get rich

Forget saving! I’m buying discounted UK stocks to try and get rich

Dr James Fox explains his strategy to build wealth over the long run by investing in discounted UK stocks amid the current dip.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 might be pushing up towards 7,500, but many UK stocks are still trading at considerable discounts. And while it may feel like a challenging time to invest, the collapse of many UK share prices has handed British investors a rare opportunity to supercharge their portfolios.

I’d rather buy them than save in a Cash ISA or savings account. Both of those have their place, of course, and my returns there are guaranteed. But they won’t make me rich.

Investing amid volatility

As noted, many parts of the stock market are still underperforming. These include retail, travel, housebuilding and even banking. It may seem like an inopportune time to start investing but, equally, these discounted share prices provide attractive entry points.

It’s also worth remembering that we’ve been through volatile times before, and the market has always recovered. The FTSE 100 is actually three times larger today than it was 30 years ago. The index has historically provided an annual return of around 8% under normal market conditions.

Compound returns

Compound returns is certainly my strategy for getting rich from my investments. This is essentially the practice of investing in stocks paying a dividend and allowing me to earn interest on my interest. The longer I leave it, the more money I have, as returns grow exponentially over time. 

So if I started with nothing and invested £10,000 every year, assuming an 8% annual return, after 30 years I could have over £1m. That’s not guaranteed and I may make less than I hope for, but it’s clearly a good way of doing things. And it highlights the importance of investing regularly. But, naturally, I can accentuate long-term gains by buying when the market is down.

Why now?

As I write, the FTSE 100 is flat over the year. But that’s because the index has been hauled upwards by oil and resource stocks that have continued to surge this year. Instead, I’m looking at stocks trading at knockdown prices and there are plenty of them, including many blue-chip stocks. Here are three I’ve recently bought, or looking to buy.

Lloyds is is down 11% over the year and 25% over three years. Despite near-term challenges — loans turning bad as the UK enters recession — the medium-to-long-term outlook for this bank looks positive, especially if interest rates remain raised.

WH Smith is another company I’ve recently bought. The stock is down 14% over the year and 38% over three years. The retailer has struggled since the pandemic started as much of its sales take place at airports, train stations and other transport terminals. But as travel demand ramps up, WH Smith’s fortunes will improve.

Another discounted UK stock I’m looking at is Rolls-Royce. It’s down 36% over the past year and 63% over three years. Once again, Rolls struggled during the pandemic as civil aviation came to a halt. I’m confident this engineering giant will recover. And that’s why I’m buying now and holding Rolls for the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group, Rolls-Royce and WH Smith. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Which should I buy for 2023?

| Royston Wild

Trading will be tough for many FTSE 100 stocks next year. And dividends look set to come under severe pressure.…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Is $180 a turning point for Tesla stock?

| Roland Head

Tesla stock has fallen by 50% this year. Does the EV maker now offer value for new investors? Roland Head…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

2 discounted dividend stocks to supercharge passive income generation!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two dividend stocks he's backing to supercharge his portfolio and generate more…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

1 multi-billion pound reason to buy Lloyds shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox outlines a big reason why he's buying more Lloyds shares, despite the predicted economic downturn.

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d buy income stocks on the dip to generate wealth!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd generate wealth in the long run by investing in income stocks with the market…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

The Warren Buffett secret they don’t tell you about

| Kevin Godbold

Here's the secret I've discovered to unleash the true power of Warren Buffett's methodology for investing in stocks and shares. 

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks that could surge during a recession!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates two FTSE 100 stocks with the defensive characteristics his portfolio needs during a recession.

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

The State Pension is pathetic! Here’s how I’d build a second income with shares

| Kevin Godbold

The State Pension is part of my planning for retirement, but it doesn't pay much, so I'm building a second…

Read more »