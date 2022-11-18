Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy Alphabet stock now — and hold for a decade!

I’d buy Alphabet stock now — and hold for a decade!

Our writer sets out a three-pronged investment case that makes him happy to buy Alphabet stock, along with one risk he sees for the company.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Google office headquarters

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a believer in long-term investing, my preferred holding period for a share is years or even decades. But there are not many businesses I feel fairly confident will still be in rude health a decade from now. The world does not stand still and many businesses struggle to adapt. One company that has caught my eye at its current valuation, however, is Google and YouTube parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG).

If I had spare money to invest today, I would be happy to buy Alphabet stock with the intention of holding it for a decade. Here are three reasons why, along with a big risk that I see.

Huge user base

Think about the last time you used an Alphabet service like the aforementioned Google or Youtube. If you are like many people, it may have been just hours or even minutes ago. Now consider what you would do if that service became unavailable.

There are no immediately obvious substitutes for some of Alphabet’s services. Even if there was an alternative, I reckon the effort and time involved in switching after many years using these services would be enough to put off many users. That sort of ‘stickiness’ means Alphabet has a massive base of loyal users. In the long term, that gives it pricing power.

Compelling proposition

But why is Google so widely used now? After all, it once had a smaller fewer users than rivals such as Lycos and Ask Jeeves, names that many internet users have long since forgotten.

That strong market proposition reflects Alphabet’s proven ability to meld a solid technical infrastructure with interfaces users find easy to understand. That has helped the company build big brands that further boost its appeal. I see that as the basis for further growth opportunities in market share. The better Alphabet’s offering has become, the more engaged a user base it has developed. That further enhances the stickiness of the firm’s services.

Strong business model

But providing free services to billions of users is not much of a business model on its own!

Google has performed well in monetising its services by figuring out who can benefit from them. For example, all those searches help it maintain a leading position selling advertising. The company moved from serving flight search data to helping users link to booking flights. That can help Google earn money from airlines without getting directly involved in the travel booking business.

One risk I see with Alphabet stock

I expect these three advantages to endure for a long time, which is why I would be happy to buy and hold Alphabet stock. After falling 35% in a year, the share price now looks attractive to me.

But that fall also points to some risks. One of them is declining advertising revenue. In the short term that could be due to advertisers cutting budgets in a recession. But longer term, Alphabet risks losing market share to newer rivals like TikTok. The latter is now an innovator in search, which was the foundation of Alphabet’s current success. If Alphabet does not fend off competitors successfully, sales and profits could fall.

Yet the company’s proven ability to compete strongly reassures me. If I had spare cash, I would load up on Alphabet stock for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

8%+ dividend yields! 3 FTSE 100 shares I’d snap up

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns just one of these three FTSE 100 shares. Here's why he'd happily invest in all three today…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

2 solid FTSE 100 shares to buy hand over fist

| Ben McPoland

These two FTSE 100 shares look poised for profitable growth over the coming years. Both companies have just released positive…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d target £30 in weekly passive income from a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the steps he'd take to try and generate regular income by investing through a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

After the Ilika share price dives to a 12-month low, should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Ilika share price crashed almost two-fifths yesterday. Christopher Ruane digs into why and considers whether this is a buying…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Why I see recession-protection value in the Unilever share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he sees value in the Unilever share price at current levels, based on its role as…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

2 under-the-radar penny stocks I think have big potential

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about two penny stocks that have caught his eye in the property space. He thinks they could…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

I’m backing Warren Buffett by buying this stock!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Warren Buffett has amassed $108bn from investing, while giving away $49bn on the way. I'm backing Buffett by buying this…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks with dividend yields of 10% and 7.5%!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two FTSE 100 stocks are both leaders in their fields, yet pay market-beating cash dividends. We own these shares…

Read more »