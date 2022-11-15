Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy HSBC shares after their recent pullback?

Should I buy HSBC shares after their recent pullback?

HSBC shares have fallen more than 10% since August. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he’d buy the bank stock now.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

HSBC’s(LSE: HSBA) share price has pulled back recently. Back in August, it was above 550p. Today however, it’s near 480p. Is this a good opportunity to buy HSBC shares for my portfolio? Let’s take a look.

The shares look cheap

HSBC shares do look quite cheap at the moment. Currently, analysts expect the bank to generate earnings per share of 80.1 cents (HSBC reports in US dollars) for 2022. That puts the stock on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.1, which is low. To put that figure in perspective, the median P/E ratio across the FTSE 100 index is about 13 right now.

Lower profits

Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason however. And in HSBC’s case, the company is facing a few challenges right now.

One is larger loan losses as a result of weakening economic conditions. For the third quarter of 2022, HSBC reported expected credit losses (ECL) of $1.1bn (versus $659m a year earlier), reflecting increased economic uncertainty, higher inflation, and ongoing developments in China’s commercial real estate sector. This dragged profit before tax down 42% year on year to $3.1bn.

Looking ahead, HSBC said that it expects ECL for 2023 to be at the higher end of its planning range of between 30 and 40 basis points of average loans.

Pressure from major shareholder

Another issue here is that the bank is under pressure from its largest shareholder, Ping An Asset Management. Ping An is not happy with HSBC’s performance and has urged it to cut costs aggressively and exit sub-scale non-Asian markets. It believes HSBC should spin off its Asia operations.

HSBC doesn’t want to do this, as this move would have a negative impact on its credit rating, operating costs, and tax bill. So this may not happen. However, the pressure from Ping An adds some uncertainty in terms of the investment case here.

Benefiting from higher interest rates

Now there are a few reasons to be optimistic about HSBC shares. Higher interest rates are one. For Q3, the bank’s net interest income surged 30% to $8.6bn, helped by higher rates.

Its focus on growth markets is another. One of HSBC’s goals is to shift capital towards areas such as Asia and wealth management, which generate higher returns. It believes this shift will enable it to achieve solid top-line growth in the medium to long term.

Of course, there’s also the dividend here. Currently, HSBC shares have a yield of about 5.3%.

Should I buy the shares today?

So am I a buyer of HSBC shares given all of the above? The answer right now is no.

I do think the bank stock looks cheap. However, with the global economy weakening, I am happy to leave the stock on my watchlist for now and focus on other investment opportunities.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Mistakes have been Made

| Owain Bennallack

Business was booming at Made.com at the time of its IPO. Its customer base had grown to 1.1 million in…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 dividend-paying penny stocks I’d buy with a spare £5,000!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best UK shares to buy to boost my passive income in 2023. Here are two dividend-paying…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 income stocks I’d buy for a tough 2023

| Royston Wild

Investors need to be particularly careful given the gloomy economic outlook. I expect these income stocks to remain great buys…

Read more »

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Why now could be a great time for me to invest £1,000 in this UK video game stock

| Matt Cook

This British video game developer looks to have a bright future ahead of it. Matthew Cook explains why he’s planning…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

What made you start investing in the first place?

| Sam Robson

According to a recent survey, ‘investing for retirement’ is the second most-common reason for investing in the stock market.

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

If inflation stays at 10% in 2023, what could happen to Tesco shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers what could happen to Tesco shares if we continue to see inflation at high levels in the…

Read more »

View over Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland
Investing Articles

Revealed: the UK areas most interested in investing

| Sam Robson

Investing in stocks is for all, without boundaries or any North/South divide.

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Should I buy Woodbois shares right now?

| Alan Oscroft

Woodbois shares are close to their 52-week low now. I'm wondering if the renewable hardwood producer might be an attractive…

Read more »