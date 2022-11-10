Home » Investing Articles » If interest rates hit 4.5%, what could happen to the Lloyds share price?

If interest rates hit 4.5%, what could happen to the Lloyds share price?

Jon Smith explains both sides of the argument regarding the impact that higher rates will have on the Lloyds share price.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last week, the Bank of England increased interest rates by 0.75%, putting the base rate at 3%. It doesn’t appear that the central bank is finished yet. Market expectations are for another 0.5% increase from the December meeting. Some are forecasting the rate will hit 4.5% next spring. Given the sensitivity to this for Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), it got me thinking. If rates do hit these highs, what does it mean for the Lloyds share price and should I buy?

Why high interest rates help the bank

On one side, it could serve as a benefit to the bank. Consider what was reported in the latest Q3 results. It mentioned “robust revenue growth supported by continued recovery in customer activity and UK Bank Rate changes”. The changes helped to improve net interest income by 15% on the same period last year.

There are two key elements I need to understand, the net interest margin and net interest income. The margin refers to the difference (as a percentage) that the bank earns from lending out money and paying out money for deposits. If the bank pays on average 1% on deposits but charges 3% for a loan, the margin is 2%.

For Lloyds, the margin was 2.98% in Q3. If we rewind to the start of the pandemic when the base rate was cut to 0.1%, the net interest margin for Lloyds was clearly much lower.

Net interest income is how much money the bank generates due to the margin. It’s a key stream for the bank, generating £3.3bn in Q3 alone.

Naturally, if the interest rate continues to rise to 4.5% next year, this is going to filter down to a higher net interest margin for Lloyds (and other banking stocks). This should help to boost income and profitability. Both should support the share price moving higher.

Caution required

Given the increase in interest rates already this year, why is the Lloyds share price down 12% over the past 12 months?

One factor here is the concern some have for the UK economy. Higher inflation and energy issues have caused a cost-of-living crisis. This is bad for a bank because consumer spending dries up and loan defaults increase.

The latest results included a comment that “the current environment is concerning for many people”. If interest rates continue to increase, this is only going to make things worse for borrowers. For example, it will make it harder to pay the mortgage.

This could mean that the Lloyds share price will struggle to move higher next year. The stock is a barometer for the UK economy. If we stay in recession, the urge to buy the stock might disappear.

I think that higher rates will ultimately be a positive for Lloyds shares. However, I also think a good amount of the boost will be eroded by weak consumer sentiment. Therefore, I struggle to see enough of an opportunity for me to want to buy right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Is the Centrica share price a long-term bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

A share buyback programme suggests Centrica management is feeling bullish. So why does the Centrica share price not tempt our…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Alphabet shares are down 40%. Should I buy the dip?

| Stephen Wright

Alphabet shares have fallen by 40% over the last 12 months. But with the core business continuing to grow, is…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £400 a month to maximise my passive income potential

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he'd try to squeeze the most out of his spare cash by stock-picking to try and…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 of the most popular UK stocks right now, according to investors

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies one company that's currently in the top 10 most searched-for UK stocks, and decides whether he would…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE 100 company after it hit its 1-year low

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown uses a FTSE 100 filter to find a share that has hit its one-year low and decides whether…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

With a dividend of 18%, is this UK share too good to be true?

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown looks at a UK share offering a very high dividend and wonders whether this is a great opportunity…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 dividend share I’d buy for my 2023 income portfolio

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies a dividend share in the FTSE 100 that he’d add to the income portion of his portfolio…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d start by investing £1k in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

The best time to start investing is always now. Starting early gives me the maximum possible time to build wealth…

Read more »