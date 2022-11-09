Home » Investing Articles » How much could Woodbois shares be worth in 5 years?

How much could Woodbois shares be worth in 5 years?

Celebrated investor Stanley Druckenmiller says invest in the future, not the present. So how could Woodbois shares be doing in five years’ time?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Hedge fund legend Stanley Druckenmiller claims stock prices in the market don’t reflect what’s happening now, but what might happen in 18 months. The market is forward-looking. If that’s true, then not much is expected to come of Woodbois (LSE: WBI) shares at today’s price of 2p.

But what about five years from now?

The bear case scenario: more dilution and no profits

Woodbois is still unprofitable, so it’s not a self-sustaining business. As a result, it has constantly needed fresh injections of capital to stay afloat.

Of course, there’s nothing inherently wrong with this. Issuing stock is a frequent move by companies as a means of raising capital through public markets.

But the rate at which the timber company has done this is alarming to me. The number of Woodbois shares in issue has multiplied more than fivefold in the last three years.

A rapidly rising share count makes it very hard for earnings per share (EPS) to grow along with net income. That’s because the earnings are spread more thinly across a lot more shares.

I think this stock dilution is a large part of why the shares are down 85% over the past five years.

Anyway, let’s fast-forward to 2027. I’ll assume Woodbois is still posting no real profits, its promising carbon credit division never got off the ground, and there was more dilution of shareholders along the way. In this scenario, I reckon the shares would be worth even less than they are today. Maybe less than 1p.

Alternatively, Woodbois could be acquired, or simply go bust if it continues to bleed money.

The bull case scenario: profits and carbon credit revenues

Another angle is that the company would be making some progress towards profitability, albeit slowly. After all, there was an operating profit of $15,000 for the first half of the year. This was on revenue of $11.3m, mind, and certainly didn’t cover the company’s cash outflow.

But let’s not beat around the bush here. I’m sure the bull case rests almost entirely upon what happens with the company’s fledgling carbon credit division.

The voluntary carbon market could be valued as highly $30bn in the coming decade, according to the company. This market allows carbon emitters to offset their emissions by purchasing carbon credits from greener companies, such as Woodbois (possibly).

If there’s genuine progress with the firm’s carbon offsetting operations, then there could be massive upside in the share price.

Of course, this is all hypothetical. Nobody really knows how things will pan out, least of all me. But I can imagine a bull case scenario in the share price, where single pennies become double-digit pennies again.

That being said, I think we’d need a change in market sentiment to support a sustained rally in the share price. And that seems a long way off, considering a global recession might be just around the corner.

My verdict

I think the future lies somewhere in the middle for this growth stock. I expect to see some sort of progress on the company’s carbon credit operation, yet probably not skyrocketing revenue growth. But I also anticipate more stock dilution and lumpy growth along the way.

So I’m still not ready to buy Woodbois shares just yet.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m buying 505 shares of this REIT for £100 in monthly passive income

| Stephen Wright

One of the best passive income stocks in my portfolio is a Real Estate Investment Trust. Over time, I’m looking…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy VUSA stock for my portfolio?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

VUSA stock provides diversified exposure to the US stock market at a low cost. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

I just invested £3,000 in the stock market. Here are the shares I bought

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon is seeing plenty of compelling investment opportunities in the stock market right now. So he's just invested £3k.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This Warren Buffett stock is down 68% and I’m thinking about buying it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights a Warren Buffett-owned technology stock that's nearly 70% off its highs. After its huge decline, he's considering…

Read more »

A confident young girl sitting on her own, smiling for a selfie.
Investing Articles

Should I buy boohoo shares today?

| Ben McPoland

Analysts have been queueing up to downgrade the fast fashion stock recently. Is this an opportunity for me to buy…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

With abdrn shares up 35% from their low, do I buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Between November 2021 and October 2022, abdrn shares collapsed, losing more than half of their value. But after surging 35%…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Should I invest in Rio Tinto shares now?

| Roland Head

Rio Tinto shares have outperformed the FTSE 100 over the last year. That means they offer a tempting 9% dividend…

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

1 share I’d add to my Stocks and Shares ISA next year

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown discusses a big name he’d add to his Stocks and Shares ISA next year as part of a…

Read more »