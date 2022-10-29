Home » Investing Articles » Interest rates are going higher but I’m still buying shares for passive income

Interest rates are going higher but I’m still buying shares for passive income

Galloping interest rates make cash saving accounts more attractive, right? Our writer completely disagrees.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper

Image source: Getty Images

The question is not whether the Bank of England will raise interest rates again when it meets early next month; the question is by how much. Right now, a hike of 0.75% appears to be the consensus forecast among economists and the media.

Regardless, things are only going one way. By the end of the year, the base rate is expected to be above 4%. By July 2023, it could be as high as 5.5%.

Does all this mean I should aim to hold a bigger proportion of my wealth in cash? Not a bit of it.

The benefits of cash

Now, don’t get me wrong — there are a couple of very valid reasons for tucking some of my money away in the bank.

One of these is the idea of having an emergency fund for life’s little (or not-so-little) emergencies. Whether it’s a broken boiler, a car repair, or a temporary period of unemployment, having cash to cushion the blow makes perfect sense.

Even if I don’t need to use this cash, there’s something very comforting about knowing the balance of my account won’t change between going to bed one night and waking up the next day.

Given this, I would certainly make a point of seeking out the best rate I could get. Staying in an account where the interest rate isn’t competitive doesn’t make sense to me, especially as transferring over to a new provider doesn’t take much effort.

The silent killer

Beyond having an emergency fund, however, I don’t hold cash. The main reason for this has been one of the main talking points in 2022.

Right now, any money in the bank is being (rapidly) eroded by inflation. Just in case you weren’t aware, the latter hit 10.1% in September. In other words, I could have my money in the best instant-access saving account on the market (currently 2.5%) and it would still be losing a lot of value.

This is why the vast majority of my wealth is in stocks, including a few that generate truly passive income in the form of dividends. It’s these that are looking particularly attractive at the moment.

Why shares are my priority

Right now, there are many blue-chip companies yielding far more than the interest rates on offer from savings accounts. Insurer Legal & General is forecast to yield 8.4%. Telecommunications titan Vodafone offers 7.9%. Many UK housebuilders have double-digit dividend yields!

What’s more, holding everything in a Stocks and Shares ISA ensures I won’t pay any tax on this income or any profit I make if the bits of companies I own are worth more when I eventually sell.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each individual and may be subject to future change. The content of this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does is constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

No sure thing

Naturally, there are some ‘costs’ I always need to keep in mind as I continue to buy. As has been evident in 2022, stock prices can be volatile. Those dividends can’t be guaranteed either, particularly if a company goes through a sticky-patch trading-wise.

And this is precisely why I adopt a long-term mentality when it comes to investing. I’d much rather endure these things now and benefit from the brilliance of compounding later down the line.

I’ll be watching next month’s decision with interest. But moving my money to the perceived ‘safety’ of a cash savings account isn’t on my ‘to-do’ list.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I bought for big dividends

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two FTSE 250 shares have crashed in 2022. But I see recovery potential in one and deep value in…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Is it a good time to buy penny stock Woodbois?

| James J. McCombie

The price of penny stock Woodbois is down 36% this year and just hit a new 52-week low. Can it…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d have if I’d invested £1,000 in ASOS shares at the start of 2022

| Paul Summers

ASOS shares have had a horrible 2022. So will our writer be selling his position, or does he see value…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

An investing lesson from the falling Rolls-Royce share price

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has tumbled 40% in a year. What has shareholder Christopher Ruane learnt -- and how will…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to buy as oil and gas prices cool!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores which FTSE 100 shares may benefit the most from cooling energy prices after a summer of…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings at 30, this Warren Buffett technique is worth a million!

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

I can still be an ISA millionaire if I stick to Warren Buffett’s investment approach and remain disciplined throughout the…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

How I’d build a £5,000 monthly passive income by investing in shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The ongoing stock market correction could unlock a massive passive income opportunity in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Could Lloyds shares really plummet as the economic crisis worsens?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores what's next for Lloyds shares after the company announced falling profits but a higher NIM forecast.

Read more »