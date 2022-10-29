Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares to buy as oil and gas prices cool!

2 FTSE 100 shares to buy as oil and gas prices cool!

Dr James Fox explores which FTSE 100 shares may benefit the most from cooling energy prices after a summer of oil and gas chaos.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

A host of FTSE 100 shares have underperformed this year. And energy and commodity prices are a core reason for this. For much of the year, the index was hoisted upwards by surging energy stocks, including BP and Shell, while other industries reported falling margins as oil and gas prices soared.

However, over the past two months, oil and gas prices have been falling. In fact, their declines were largely unreported until earlier this week when European gas prices dropped below €100 per megawatt hour for the first time since 14 June. Meanwhile, prices in the UK dropped to 180p per therm on Monday, down 72% from their peak.

Gas prices are still ahead of where they were before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the decline since the summer has been significant — further downward pressure on resources is expected in 2023. Oil prices are broadly in line with where they were for much for 2021.

Sectors set to gain

Falling oil and gas prices tend to benefit sectors like paints, retail, petrochemicals, textiles, aviation, tyres, and cement. In many cases, the impact can be very direct. Higher gas prices push up utilities costs for retailer and restaurants, among others, putting negative pressure on margins.

But there are also indirect ways in which higher energy prices can push up costs across multiple industries. Taking the restaurant industry again, higher gas prices mean higher fertiliser costs, which pushes up crop prices and eventually meat prices. Restaurants are either forced to swallow the costs or pass them on to customers, risking damaging demand.

Aviation pick

Jet fuel prices are down from their highs in the summer, albeit above previous years. But the general downward movement on fuel prices are positive. And this is occurring at a time when demand for travel is robust.

IAG (LSE:IAG) is one stock that I’m looking to buy more of. Earlier this month, the Iberia and British Airways owner said it now expects to report a third-quarter operating profit of around €1.2bn after stronger-than-expected trading.

Forward bookings remain at expected levels for the time of year, with no indication of weakness“, the firm announced.

Amid a cost-of-living crisis, I believe the firm’s capacity to pass increasing costs onto customers is impressive. The firm has a fuel hedging strategy — 70% for the first quarter of 2022 and 60% for fiscal year 2022 — but that still leave 40% to be passed on.

Supermarket pick

Food stores are some of the biggest energy users in the country. With aisles packed full of energy-burning fridges and freezers, supermarkets are forced to internalise fuel costs or pass them on to customers.

Sainsbury’s (LSE:SBRY) is a stock I’m looking to buy. It’s actually the only supermarket with a store run entirely off-grid. But that’s besides the point, lower energy prices should be a big benefit for Sainsbury’s and its near 1,500 stores.

The group has also been successful in moving business online. Internet sales at Sainsbury’s were up 94% versus pre-pandemic levels during the 16 weeks to 25 June. And this is an important move in light of trends pushing retail online.

There are still headwinds for the sector as Britons reduce their household spending. But down 35% over the year, the current entry point, around 190p, looks attractive to me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in IAG. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sainsbury (J). Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I bought for big dividends

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two FTSE 250 shares have crashed in 2022. But I see recovery potential in one and deep value in…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Is it a good time to buy penny stock Woodbois?

| James J. McCombie

The price of penny stock Woodbois is down 36% this year and just hit a new 52-week low. Can it…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d have if I’d invested £1,000 in ASOS shares at the start of 2022

| Paul Summers

ASOS shares have had a horrible 2022. So will our writer be selling his position, or does he see value…

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

Interest rates are going higher but I’m still buying shares for passive income

| Paul Summers

Galloping interest rates make cash saving accounts more attractive, right? Our writer completely disagrees.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

An investing lesson from the falling Rolls-Royce share price

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has tumbled 40% in a year. What has shareholder Christopher Ruane learnt -- and how will…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings at 30, this Warren Buffett technique is worth a million!

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

I can still be an ISA millionaire if I stick to Warren Buffett’s investment approach and remain disciplined throughout the…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

How I’d build a £5,000 monthly passive income by investing in shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The ongoing stock market correction could unlock a massive passive income opportunity in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Could Lloyds shares really plummet as the economic crisis worsens?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores what's next for Lloyds shares after the company announced falling profits but a higher NIM forecast.

Read more »