Home » Investing Articles » Why I’d add this share to my Stocks and Shares ISA

Why I’d add this share to my Stocks and Shares ISA

Gabriel McKeown outlines the latest share he would add to his Stocks and Shares ISA as part of a long-term investment strategy.

Latest posts by Gabriel McKeown (see all)
Published
| More on:
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a great vehicle for both medium-term and long-term investing. It allows all investments within the account to grow free from capital gains and income tax.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Unsurprisingly, I have found the use of this type of ISA very appealing and consequently have looked for new shares to include. I tend to focus primarily on long-term investing, looking for good-value companies with strong fundamentals.

Compounding potential

Due to the typically longer duration nature of ISA-focused investments, I like to look for companies that pay a good dividend yield. I want companies that have paid this consistently for several years, along with growing it on an annual basis. The aim of this approach is that the beauty of compounding can take place within the ISA. This allows a significant return to accrue over the years.

The latest share I would consider including is Smurfit Kappa Group (LSE: SKG), a manufacturer of paper-based packing products. The company operates primarily in the UK and Europe, with separate packaging and paper business segments. Smurfit has experienced interesting share price movements over the last few years, rising 17.7% in 2020 and 18.1% in 2021.

Despite these share price gains, the company has struggled this year, falling almost 31% so far in 2022. As a result, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has now fallen to 11.9 and is forecast to fall further to 8.2 by next year. This certainly creates appeal from a value perspective, in my view. The company is reaching a level that is a lot closer to typical value investments.

Underlying fundamentals

The underlying fundamentals are also attractive, with considerable forecast earnings growth, and decent profit margins. The company has achieved a reasonable level of earnings generation on invested capital, which is a key metric for assessing a company’s quality.

Furthermore, Smurfit has now recovered from a dip in turnover during 2020. The top-level earnings have now exceeded pre-pandemic levels, and are the highest on record. I think this consistent earning potential pre-pandemic, followed by a quick recovery in 2021, is a positive sign.

Consistent dividend yield

When looking for a company to include in my Stocks and Shares ISA, I want to find a fair dividend that has been paid consistently. This is certainly the case with Smurfit Kappa Group. The company is currently paying a yield of 3.9%, which is in line with the index average.

Furthermore, this dividend has been paid consistently for the last 11 years and has grown each year for the last 10. The yield is forecast to hit 4.4% next year, and is likely to continue growing. This is due to the aforementioned consistent earning generation which is essential for dividend payment.

Underlying weaknesses

The company does have slightly higher debt levels than I would like. Current levels are almost 45% of market capitalisation. Free cash flow generation has also fallen significantly, now just 40.6%. This is considerably below the company’s three-year average of 84.3%.

Nonetheless, I still believe that the company represents a good long-term investment opportunity. In my opinion, Smurfit is a high-quality company that is now trading at a discount. I would be keen to add this company to my Stocks and Shares ISA once I gather the funds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Gabriel McKeown has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK shares I’d buy in November

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 is a great place to find bargain stocks today. Here are two cut-price UK shares I'm considering…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 dividend aristocrats I’d buy and hold for years

| James J. McCombie

FTSE 100 stocks Diageo, Relx, and Spirax-Sarco have consistently increased their dividends for years -- and attracted my attention.

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 dividend share I’d buy now for extra passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my search for dividend shares, I found one FTSE 100 stock with a cash yield of 11.3%. I already…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100, next stop 8,000 points?

| Alan Oscroft

It seemed like the FTSE 100 might be heading back above 7,000 points. But what might Footsie shares look like…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock has crashed under $10! Is it safe for me to invest?

| Ben McPoland

The 'Tesla of China' has lost nearly 50% of its value in one month. With risks multiplying, is it too…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now despite these terrible markets 

| Kevin Godbold

Here are two resilient FTSE 100 shares with big dividend yields that I'd like to buy from the top of…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy this stock in 2023 using Warren Buffett’s advice

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines a share he'd add to his portfolio next year, inspired by the advice of investment icon Warren…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Should I bet on the Flutter Entertainment share price going up?

| James Beard

With the gambling and gaming markets growing, James Beard considers whether the Flutter Entertainment share price is odds-on to rise.

Read more »