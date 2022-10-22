Home » Investing Articles » 1 FTSE 250 stock I’d buy today for my Stocks and Shares ISA

1 FTSE 250 stock I’d buy today for my Stocks and Shares ISA

The Games Workshop share price has fallen by 40% since the start of the year. At today’s prices, I think it’d be a steal for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Yellow number one sitting on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

An uncertain political situation in the UK is causing volatility in the stock market. As a result, I think that this is a great time to be adding UK stocks to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Right now, I’ve reached my allocation for this financial year. But there’s one FTSE 250 stock in particular that I’d love to buy at today’s prices.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Games Workshop

Shares in Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) have fallen by 40% since the start of the year. If someone had offered me Games Workshop shares at £60 at the start of the year, I’d have taken their arm off.

So what’s been going wrong? Nothing much, as far as I can tell – the company still has a strong balance sheet and an impressive ability to generate cash. 

The falling share price looks to me like it’s partly the result of inflation and partly due to rising interest rates. As a result, I see this as a great buying opportunity for me.

Inflation

The company’s most recent trading update looks to me like a classic example of a business affected by inflation. Revenue came in 8% higher than last year and profits came in 13% lower.

That’s pretty much what I’d expect to see from a company dealing with inflation. Games Workshop is able to generate higher revenues as consumer spending increases, but this is being offset by higher costs, resulting in lower profits.

This is something of a concern, mainly because it doesn’t look like inflation in the UK is subsiding to the Bank of England’s target levels any time soon. The most recent inflation reading was 10% – a lot higher than the 2% target.

Interest rates

The other thing weighing on the Games Workshop share price is rising interest rates. Unlike inflation, this has to do with investor sentiment rather than the amount of cash the underlying business is generating.

Higher interest rates mean that investors are demanding a better return on their money. As a result share prices – including the Games Workshop share price – have been falling. 

Since rising interest rates are intended to combat rising inflation, this is also an ongoing concern.

A stock to buy

Despite the headwinds, I still think this is a great stock for me to buy. Put simply, I think that it’s just too cheap at today’s prices.

Games Workshop shares trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 15. I think that’s just too low for a company that has been growing its revenues at an average of 12% per year for the last decade.

The near future might be turbulent for Games Workshop in a difficult macroeconomic environment. But the company has just increased its dividend and I that the stock is underpriced, so if I’d buy it for my Stocks and Shares ISA right now, if I could.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

7% yield? Here’s the Imperial Brands dividend forecast for 2022/2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK tobacco stocks have been cash cows in recent years. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at the Imperial Brands dividend forecasts…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 6,500 shares of this stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Dividend yields that are reliable over the long term, that's what I want for building a passive income stream. Here's…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’m sticking with Warren Buffett, with UK bond yields above 4%

| Stephen Wright

In a world where government bonds yield more than 4%, I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice to keep investing in high-quality…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Does the fallen Tesco share price make the stock a buy?

| Kevin Godbold

Here's why the 25% plunge in the Tesco share price has put the stock on my radar and what I've…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

8.3% dividend yield! Should I buy HSBC shares for the BIG dividend?

| Royston Wild

The cheap HSBC share price has caught my attention. And I'm considering buying it for its FTSE 100-beating dividend yields.…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 reasons Tesco shares could be ideal for my pension

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane highlights three attractive features he sees in Tesco shares as a possible investment for his pension -- but…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Buying these cheap shares could give me £1,000 of passive income a year!

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my latest hunt for extra passive income, I found one UK share that pays nearly 20% a year in…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Have we finally hit the turnaround point for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have fallen further in 2022. Despite the latest stock market turmoil, might they have finally bottomed out?

Read more »