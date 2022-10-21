Home » Investing Articles » Have we finally hit the turnaround point for Rolls-Royce shares?

Have we finally hit the turnaround point for Rolls-Royce shares?

Rolls-Royce shares have fallen further in 2022. Despite the latest stock market turmoil, might they have finally bottomed out?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together

Image source: Getty Images

I think the past few weeks of political chaos might have provided investors with a useful service. I wonder if it’s given depressed FTSE 100 shares an unexpected shake-out, showing which are more vulnerable to further economic fears? If so, I don’t think Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares have come out of it too badly.

What do I mean? Well, apart from a few minor wobbles, the Rolls-Royce share price has resisted further falls in the couple of weeks following that ill-fated mini-budget.

It’s times like this that I remember my favourite quote from ace fund manager Sir John Templeton, who said “The time of maximum pessimism is the best time to buy“.

We’ve certainly been through some pessimistic times over the past few years. But it’s hard to think of a time when more financial weeping was done, or more teeth were gnashed, than October 2022.

Downside?

To me, this all makes the potential downside of an investment in Rolls-Royce look more palatable. For most of the past couple of years, I’ve felt sentiment towards the aero engine maker was shaky at best. And several times, it’s only taken a bit of bad news for investors to sell and flee.

Saying that, there is still significant risk, and I’m not sure if Rolls fits in with my personal appetite for it. I still see debt as the biggest threat. At the end of the first half, at 30 June, Rolls-Royce was still shouldering £5.1bn in net debt. And it still reported net cash outflow — though greatly reduced, at just £77m.

Since then, though, the company has completed the sale of ITP Aero, which raised €1.6bn (£1.4bn at current exchange rates). The cash was earmarked for paying off loans. So I expect to see a significant improvement in the debt situation by the end of the year.

Outlook

On the upside, valuations based on forecasts are starting to look reasonable. This year’s price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple won’t be great, not when profit is only just returning.

But analysts expect decent earnings growth in the next couple of years, which would bring the P/E down around 10.5 by 2024. Adjusting for debt gives an enterprise value P/E of around 17-18, which doesn’t look as attractive. But that’s using an estimated net debt figure for today. And the balance sheet will presumably look better by 2024.

Of course, analysts’ forecasts are uncertain, and plenty could still go wrong in the next two years. But I can’t help wondering how 2023 and 2024 could possibly be anywhere near as bad as the years Rolls-Royce has just suffered. Hmm, I do hope those words don’t come back to bite me.

Verdict

So what’s my verdict? I still see a fair bit of risk with Rolls-Royce shares even at today’s possible ‘maximum pessimism’ valuation. But I can’t help feeling the tide might be turning.

I won’t invest, myself. But that’s because I see more attractive FTSE 100 buys out there with less risk.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 reasons Tesco shares could be ideal for my pension

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane highlights three attractive features he sees in Tesco shares as a possible investment for his pension -- but…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Buying these cheap shares could give me £1,000 of passive income a year!

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my latest hunt for extra passive income, I found one UK share that pays nearly 20% a year in…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is near its year lows. I’d snap up these shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer highlights a trio of FTSE 100 shares that have fallen in price and that he would happily buy…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Since ditching the Royal Mail name, International Distributions Services shares have crashed!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Shares in Royal Mail have crashed by over a third since it decided to change its name to International Distributions…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is the boohoo share price an incredible bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

As a shareholder, Christopher Ruane has watched the collapsing boohoo share price with despair. Here he explains why he still…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

My Persimmon shares have crashed 35%! Do I sell now?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Persimmon shares have more than halved over the past 12 months, but they keep falling. Having lost more than a…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is down 16% in a year. Will it start climbing soon?

| Christopher Ruane

Despite falling 16% over the past year, the Lloyds share price still doesn't tempt our writer to buy into the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 nears its 2022 low, I’d buy these cheap shares

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 has dropped again today and is heading back towards its 2022 low. But I see deep value…

Read more »