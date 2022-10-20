Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Dunelm shares after its latest results?

Should I buy Dunelm shares after its latest results?

Dunelm shares haven’t been doing well this year and are down 40%. Is the drop a buying opportunity for me after its latest trading update?

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior woman potting plant in garden at home

Image source: Getty Images

The cost-of-living crisis has had British investors on edge. I think this is the main reason why Dunelm (LSE: DNLM) shares have plunged by more than 40% this year. But after the company released its Q1 trading update today, the question is, will I be buying more Dunelm shares?

Stable legs

The retailer’s latest trading numbers were slightly disappointing. Sales figures saw an accelerated drop since the company’s last quarter. On a year-on-year basis, total sales went from a 6% fall in Q4 to a drop of 8% this quarter. Additionally, gross margins saw a 1.3% decline. However, it’s worth noting that these figures were still largely in line with analysts’ expectations, which is why Dunelm shares are largely unmoved.

That being said, I should point out that this year’s numbers are being compared to a very strong previous year. Nonetheless, when compared to pre-pandemic sales figures, Dunelm sales are actually up 36%. This shows the company’s strength, and that it can hold on to customers despite challenging times.

Metrics/YearQ1 (FY23)Q1 (FY22)Change (Y/Y)Q1 (FY20)Change (3Y/Y)
Total sales£357m£389m-8%£262.6m36%
Digital % of total sales33%33%0%17.6%15.4%
Data source: Dunelm Q1 trading update

Silver linings

There were some plus points within its gloomy sales numbers, however. For one, Dunelm said its full-year outlook remains in line with what it shared last month. This comes at a time when other retailers are downgrading guidance. The board also mentioned that it’s well hedged for its full year, despite a weaker pound.

Metrics/YearFY22FY23 outlook
Total sales£1,581m£1,553m
Gross margin51.2%50%
PBT£209m£174m
Data source: Dunelm investor relations

Moreover, management mentioned that it continues to see robust sales across its retail channels and all categories. More importantly, it’s been seeing “a very good response” to its seasonal ranges from customers.

Furthermore, Dunelm’s performance has fared relatively well against the rest of the industry. There’s no doubt that the home improvement sector has taken a hit given the current recessionary backdrop. Data since April indicate that household goods stores have been underperforming 2019 levels. But when comparing these to the figures Dunelm shared, it’s safe to say that the company has been doing fairly well, given how far ahead it is of pre-pandemic levels. This supports CEO Nick Wilkinson’s view that the business is delivering good value to customers.

Dunelm Shares
Data source: Office for National Statistics

Planning an exit

Even so, will I be still be buying Dunelm shares? Well, the company has a decent balance sheet with a healthy debt-to-equity ratio of 29.6%, showing that it has solid foundation to weather a recession. Nevertheless, its cash and equivalents (£30.2m) aren’t sufficient to cover its debt (£52.8m), and is something worth noting.

Having said that, I’m still not convinced of its growth prospects. Given the current macroeconomic environment, Dunelm isn’t going to expand its market share by a huge margin any time soon. Its focus for now has to be on maintaining its customer base and healthy margins.

On top of that, the latest price targets from JP Morgan and Barclays indicate that Dunelm shares have limited upside too, as both banks have a price target of £7.61. I’m a buy-and-hold investor, but with its current share price at £7.89, I’m planning to exit my position and take profits before further headwinds bring its share price lower. To conclude, I believe there are better stocks in more robust industries to invest my cash in for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Choong has positions in Dunelm Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Woman pulling baffled face
Investing Articles

3 reasons I won’t touch Aston Martin shares with a bargepole!

| Royston Wild

The Aston Martin share price has taken a battering over the past 12 months. Here's why I think it could…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £100 a month in UK shares to build a £5,000 second annual income

| Christopher Ruane

By saving and investing in UK shares regularly, our writer thinks he could supplement his main income. Here is how…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 penny shares that are getting even cheaper

| Alan Oscroft

Investors often buy penny shares thinking they can't fall any lower. Here are three that did just that, but they…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

With a 5% dividend yield, are Lloyds shares perfect for my income portfolio?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes that the yield on Lloyds shares has now reached 5%, with the potential to increase further, in…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are very unpopular. Here’s why I really want to buy them

| Michael Hawkins

Rolls-Royce shares have consistently been shunned by investors. However, I think it might be finally time for this prestigious company…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy BT shares today

| Alan Oscroft

BT shares have slumped since July, with investors disappointed by the first-quarter performance. But I think that's strengthened the buy…

Read more »

Young woman smiling putting a coin inside piggy bank as savings for investment
Investing Articles

Is it safe for me to invest in the S&P 500 today?

| Nathan Marks

Should this Fool invest in the S&P 500? We’re in a bear market with many headwinds but the index has…

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Investing Articles

Should I aim for a million as my retirement pot? Not necessarily

| Anton Balint

A healthy pension is on the mind of every long-term investor. Realistically however, how much do we need when we…

Read more »