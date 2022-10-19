Home » Investing Articles » Why it’s so hard to convince myself to buy Aston Martin shares

Why it’s so hard to convince myself to buy Aston Martin shares

Jon Smith explains why he feels there’s a disconnect between the movement in Aston Martin shares and the core business.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

For the past few months, I’ve been really close to buying Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE:AML) shares. When I consider the potential long-term upside, even a modest investment could yield me a very high return. Yet each time I get close, I decide to wait and see if Aston Martin shares will fall further over the next week. It always does. Here’s why I’m torn on what to do right now.

Trying to find good value

The main reason why I’d buy the stock is as a value play. This style of investing focuses on buying when the share price is below the long-term fair value. A stock might drop below this level based on investor fear, or because people think there’s little value left in the company.

I don’t share this view and think that Aston Martin is well positioned for the future. The half-year results revealed several encouraging signs. For example, the average sales price of £164k in H1 2022 was up 9% from £150k in H1 2021. Revenue also climbed by 9%. Fundamentally, this shows that there’s demand for the cars being produced. In fact, it noted that “retail customer demand continued to run ahead of wholesales in H1 2022”.

Even the loss looked more damaging than it actually was. Of the £285m loss, a massive £134m was down to a revaluation from the falling exchange rate. Of course, it’s still a negative, but it’s important to note that this is a non-cash impact.

All of the above leads me to conclude that the business does have good value in its current operations.

Aston Martin shares tell a different story

There’s a large disconnect between my interpretation of the business and the performance in the share price. It’s down 85% in the past year, with 47.3% of that coming in just the past three months.

Sure, the supply chain issues in the automotive industry are a clear negative. It also doesn’t help that Aston Martin is posting losses when other manufacturers are still profitable. In an uncertain market with a gloomy economic backdrop, I get why new investors would want to park money in a profitable car company instead of this one.

What I think it boils down to is whether the share price is oversold on the basis of broader stock market fear, rather than business-specific issues. I think that this is indeed the case at the moment.

However, it can take months or years for a value stock to move back higher. As a long-term investor, this doesn’t bother me too much when the share price fall has been fairly modest. But when I’ve seen the share price halve in just the past three months, it does worry me.

The last thing I want to do is buy now and see the share price drop another 50% in a few months. This would mean I’d need the stock to double in value just to break even. On that basis, I still can’t convince myself to buy right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

Forget Royal Mint gold! Here’s why I buy precious metals through a Stocks & Shares ISA instead

| Mark Tovey

I believe gold, silver, and platinum have a place in my portfolio. Through a Stocks and Shares ISA, I get…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’m following Warren Buffett instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buy-to-let may not be the best strategy for real estate investors. Zaven explains how following Warren Buffett's strategy could be…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy shares in the FTSE 100? 

| Kevin Godbold

With the FTSE 100 index depressed, I think there's good value to be found among some of its stocks, such…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Centrica share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Centrica share price has fallen over the past few months. Our writer considers why -- and what it means…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett tips I think could help me retire in comfort!

| Royston Wild

Following the strategies of billionaire investor Warren Buffett could help me supercharge my long-term returns. Here's how I plan to…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

3 beaten-down FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy in November

| Ben McPoland

Companies not deemed 'recession-proof' by the market have been punished lately. Here are three fallen FTSE 100 stocks I think…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE 100 shares to earn a second income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer looks at five top FTSE 100 shares for a reliable passive income. With 6% dividend yields on offer,…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Will the Argo Blockchain share price recover?

| Christopher Ruane

The Argo Blockchain share price has cratered over the past year. Shareholder Christopher Ruane ponders recent events and his next…

Read more »