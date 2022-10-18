Home » Investing Articles » ITM Power shares have crashed. Are they a top growth buy now?

ITM Power shares have crashed. Are they a top growth buy now?

ITM Power shares have fallen close to 80% over the past 12 months. With growth shares, that can often provide fresh buying opportunities.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Black father holding daughter in a field of cows

Image source: Getty Images

The price of ITM Power (LSE: ITM) shares has fallen 79% in the past 12 months. And since an all-time high in January 2021, we’re looking at an 87% drop.

That 2021 high did mark the end of a massive bull run though. And even after the subsequent collapse, the shares have still more than doubled over the past five years.

This often happens with promising growth shares. We see an initial surge, then investors get cold feet and the price reverses. At that point, it can be a great time to get in for a second upwards run, often more strongly sustained. Are we at that point with ITM Power shares now?

High tech growth

ITM Power manufactures high-tech things called PEM electrolysers, for making hydrogen for energy storage. They can be used, for example, at times of peak electricity production. And unlike some other forms of storage, the ITM Power method is itself clean. Combined with renewable energy generation, we have a clean production and storage method.

Both the UK and the European Union are heavily into hydrogen use for energy storage and provision. And the UK government wants to double the country’s hydrogen production to 10 gigawatts by 2030.

Revenue growth

So the demand for ITM Power’s technology seems to be there. And with the latest full-year results in September, we saw steady revenue growth.

Back in 2020, the company reported £3.3m in revenue. A year later, that was up to £4.3m. And this year, it reached £5.6m.

So here’s what I think I’m looking at. It’s a company with a successful technology that could well be in great demand in the coming decades — we’re already seeing rising revenues now. And I reckon there could be some very tasty profits in the years ahead.

Profit

But that’s where things start to come unstuck for me. There’s no profit now, and there’s none on the cards in the next few years. Analysts expect revenue growth, yes. But nobody has offered any indication as to when profits might arrive.

I think there’s a very good chance it will happen, but my big concern is dilution. Who will own the bulk of the company when the day comes? It’s all down to how much cash the business might need to reach profitability, with any possible new share issues diluting existing investors’ holdings.

For now, it’s all about cash flow. At 30 April, ITM Power had a cash balance of £365.9m. And it reported cash burn for the year of £53.3m. That suggests there could be enough cash for nearly another seven years. But the latest cash burn was 40% higher than the previous year, and who knows how high it might go?

Verdict

I’m drawn to ITM Power as I see it as a promising long-term growth investment. And though I invest mostly for dividends these days, I do like the occasional growth stock too.

I just find this one too risky, because there’s no profit and I have no handle on when it might happen. For that reason, I’ll look elsewhere for my next growth investment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Does the Vodafone share price fall make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The low Vodafone share price means the dividend yield has been boosted to a massive 7.5%. That's one of the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

AJ Bell investors are selling BP shares! Should I jump in?

| Royston Wild

Certain investors are falling out of love with the oil sector. BP shares in particular are experiencing some heavy selling.…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett has billions in Apple shares. Here’s why I disagree with him

| Jon Smith

Despite his admiration for Warren Buffett, Jon Smith explains one particular problem he has with the legendary investor's current portfolio.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Hunting for stock market gems? Here are 2 ways I find them

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals ratios related to debt and cash flow that he's using to try and find good options to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce shares recover in 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares have taken a big hit this year, falling around 40%. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at whether they can…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d buy Tesco shares today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesco shares have experienced a significant pullback in recent months and Edward Sheldon likes the risk/reward proposition at current levels.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Apple stock 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Choong

Apple stock is one of Warren Buffett's favourite investments. So, here’s how much I’d have if I’d bought its shares…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are selling Lloyds shares! Should I jump in?

| Royston Wild

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are fleeing from the FTSE 100 bank as the UK economy sinks. Are Lloyds shares now an…

Read more »