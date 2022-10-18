Home » Investing Articles » 3 top FTSE 100 shares to buy and hold

3 top FTSE 100 shares to buy and hold

Our writer considers a trio of FTSE 100 shares. He’d use spare funds to buy them for his portfolio as he thinks they could enjoy strong long-term business success.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

A lot of share prices have had a rough few months. That is true among some of the blue-chip names of the FTSE 100 as well as lesser known companies.

But not all shares have fallen. Both among risers and fallers, I see some attractive options for my portfolio right now. As a believer in long-term investing, here are three shares I have either bought or would consider buying right now if I had spare money to invest.

Unilever

The investment case for consumer goods giant Unilever (LSE: ULVR) is fairly simple in my view.

It operates in market segments that are likely to see resilient demand from billions of users, such as shampoo and laundry detergents. The company’s collection of well-known and distinctive brands such as Marmite helps keep customers loyal.

That gives the firm pricing power. It has used that to combat rampant inflation. In the first half, for example, although volumes fell 1.6% compared to the prior year period, the company saw underlying sales growth of 8.1% thanks to higher prices.

Inflation remains a risk to profit margins, which decreased in the first half. But I think in the long term demand should be resilient and Unilever’s pricing power should be good for profits.

British American Tobacco

I already own shares in British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS). The company behind products such as Lucky Strike and Vuse is a cash flow machine thanks to the high margins and resilient demand of the tobacco industry.

Over time that could change. Cigarette smoking is in long-term decline and the company has a large debt pile that could eat up free cash flow.

However, I think its experience in managing changing markets across the globe for many decades already could help the tobacco manufacturer face such challenges. It has been expanding its non-cigarette business rapidly. Its portfolio of premium brands gives it pricing power.

Despite rising 27% over the past year, British American Tobacco shares still offer a dividend yield of 6.6%. That is higher than many other FTSE 100 shares. I regard it as attractive.

While those two consumer goods firms have seen their share prices increase in the past year, it is a different story at financial services powerhouse Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). The Legal & General share price has declined 16% over the past year.

But as a long-term investor, I feel upbeat about the outlook for the firm. I expect demand for financial services to remain strong. The company has a long-established brand that can help it win new clients and retain existing ones, without having to spend very heavily on marketing.

Weakening investor confidence could lead to some customers withdrawing money from investment products, hurting profits. But I see Legal & General as a well-run company that I expect to benefit from strong customer demand over the course of the coming years.

These FTSE 100 shares yield 8% and I recently bought them for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco and Legal & General Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

AJ Bell investors are piling into GSK shares! Should I join in?

| Royston Wild

The battered GSK share price is encouraging healthy dip buying amongst AJ Bell clients. Here's why I’d buy the FTSE…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

ITM Power shares have crashed. Are they a top growth buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

ITM Power shares have fallen close to 80% over the past 12 months. With growth shares, that can often provide…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Does the Vodafone share price fall make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The low Vodafone share price means the dividend yield has been boosted to a massive 7.5%. That's one of the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

AJ Bell investors are selling BP shares! Should I jump in?

| Royston Wild

Certain investors are falling out of love with the oil sector. BP shares in particular are experiencing some heavy selling.…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett has billions in Apple shares. Here’s why I disagree with him

| Jon Smith

Despite his admiration for Warren Buffett, Jon Smith explains one particular problem he has with the legendary investor's current portfolio.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Hunting for stock market gems? Here are 2 ways I find them

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals ratios related to debt and cash flow that he's using to try and find good options to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce shares recover in 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares have taken a big hit this year, falling around 40%. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at whether they can…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d buy Tesco shares today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesco shares have experienced a significant pullback in recent months and Edward Sheldon likes the risk/reward proposition at current levels.

Read more »