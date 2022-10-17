Home » Investing Articles » As the FTSE 100 tanks, I’m hoovering up bargains

As the FTSE 100 tanks, I’m hoovering up bargains

As confidence in stock markets sinks, Andrew Mackie is scouring the FTSE 100 for cheap shares. Two insurance stocks have caught his eye.

Latest posts by Andrew Mackie (see all)
Published
| More on:
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

2022 hasn’t been a good year for stock investing returns. Since January, the S&P 500 is down 25%, putting it firmly in bear market territory. The FTSE 100, on the other hand, has only fallen by 8%. However, some shares have fallen a lot further than that.

One sector that has taken a battering recently is insurance. In particular, I’ve been tracking two stocks I believe are in serious bargain territory.

Prudential

When it comes to growth stocks, the insurance sector doesn’t spring to mind. However, Prudential (LSE: PRU) is undoubtedly a growth business.

The company has reinvented itself lately. Its business model is now aligned solely to the long-term structural growth opportunities in Asia and Africa.

It offers a diversified suite of insurance products, including health and protection, which accounts for over a third of all new business profits.

Despite fast-rising prosperity, people in Asia still have low levels of insurance cover, with 39% of health and protection spend met by individuals directly. A large unmet need has created a vast health protection gap estimated at $1.8trn.

In the next 10 years, the size of the industry revenue pool across its core markets is expected to grow by $900bn. Translated to its Asia business, gross written premiums are projected to more than double in that time to over $60bn.

Of course, these are just estimates and there are no guarantees. At present, shareholders are more concerned with short-term headwinds. Rolling Covid restrictions in India, Malaysia and Singapore have dented margins. In Hong Kong, the closure of the border with Mainland China has resulted in overall annual premium equivalent (APE) in its largest market slump 10%.

Prudential’s share price is down 33% year-to-date. Yes, it could fall further. Nevertheless, I intend to buy its shares.

Legal & General

My second insurance stock pick is a traditional income one. Like Prudential, Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) has seen its share price plummet recently. It’s now down 29% year-to-date. This has had the effect of pushing up its forward dividend yield to 8.9%.

Normally, yields approaching 10% ring alarm bells. As a likely recession looms, dividend cuts can never be ruled out. However, I’m less concerned about L&G’s.

In the first half of 2022, it achieved 22% growth in cash generation and 14% growth in capital generation. The company remains confident in its ability to grow cash and capital faster than its dividend commitment.

This confidence is backed up by a number of growth drivers, including ageing demographics. As populations live longer, so too must their pensions. Organisations are increasingly turning to L&G to help them find solutions to their ongoing pension commitments. At the same time, individuals need to ensure that their retirement funds and other assets can finance longer retirements.

The accelerating share price sell-off is a direct result of the recent turmoil in the bond market. However, despite volatile markets, the group issued a press release to the effect that it hasn’t been forced to sell any gilts or bonds to shore up its capital position.

When markets are in turmoil, I always remember one of Warren Buffett’s classic quotes: “Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble”. In L&G, I’m seeing such an opportunity and I’ll be buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Legal & General Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rio Tinto shares to bank the monster 10% dividend yield?

| Ben McPoland

Rio Tinto shares have a 10% dividend yield. Should I start a position in this FTSE 100 mining giant or…

Read more »

woman sitting in wheelchair at the table and looking at computer monitor while talking on mobile phone and drinking coffee at home
Investing Articles

IDS shares just crashed! Should I be buying?

| John Choong

IDS shares crashed by more than 10% last week. So, here's why, and whether I'll be buying its stock for…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

I’d buy these top growth stocks that are down over 40% in a year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith digs around and find two growth stocks that have fallen sharply in value and that he feels are…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Argo Blockchain shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the performance of Argo Blockchain shares over the last year. If he'd invested 12 months ago…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy International Distribution Services (Royal Mail) shares while they’re under 200p?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

What used to known as Royal Mail shares have tanked recently. Edward Sheldon looks at whether they're worth him buying…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

10%+ yield! Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taylor Wimpey shares have tanked in 2022 and now offer a massive dividend yield. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Should I buy easyJet shares now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

easyJet shares are currently trading for just over 300p after starting the year near 600p. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

This penny stock is up 100% this year! Is this only the start?

| Dan Coates

Planned lithium shipments to China have made this penny stock shoot up in price. Is it too late for me…

Read more »