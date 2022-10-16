Home » Investing Articles » Can I double my money with beaten-down Lloyds shares?

Can I double my money with beaten-down Lloyds shares?

Lloyds shares have endured a turbulent year and things became worse under the last chancellor. But there’s one major tailwind.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares are trading around 40p and are down 20% over the past 12 months. In fact, the blue-chip stock had been pushing upwards until the (now former) chancellor’s mini-budget in late September.

The new government spooked markets, and Lloyds is one of the shares worst hit. But with the stock down 17% over the last month. So should I be buying Lloyds shares?

What’s been moving the share price?

Recent downward pressure on the share price has been almost entirely caused by the new government and its attempts to get the UK economy moving.

The ex-chancellor’s unfunded tax cuts and spending plans requires more international borrowing and the news sent the pound falling to its worst position against the dollar in decades. 

It’s also concerning because fiscal and monetary policy aren’t working in harmony. And current forecasts are suggesting that interest rates might have to reach as high as 6% in an effort to bring inflation under control.

Higher interest rates are good for banks, but the swift response of the Bank of England has resulted in many financial institutions reducing the number of financial products on offer.

Bank shares also tanked after reports that prime minister Liz Truss had looked at changing the Bank of England’s money-printing programme to save the UK taxpayer billions of pounds.

And then on Thursday, reports emerged that officials were planning a U-turn on the mini-budget. The stock jumped 5%. They rose again on Friday.

Could the Lloyds share price really double?

Lloyds shares last traded around 80p — double today’s value — in 2015. Banks like Lloyds are often seen a reflection on the health of the UK economy. And as such, share price growth has been hard to come by amid concerns around Brexit and the pandemic.

But Lloyds is actually performing rather well right now. In July, the bank said that net income had surged 65% to £7.2bn for the six months to 30 June. And with higher net interest margins (NIMs) — these are very important to profitability — we can expect profits to remain in excess of where they have been in recent years. In fact, for the past 14 years, interest rates have been near zero.

With recent performance positive but a fairly negative investor sentiment, Lloyds is currently trading with a very low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio — just five. By comparison, HSBC — which is more Asia-focused — trades with a P/E of eight and Bank of America has a P/E of 10. The latter generally reflects the more positive investor sentiment in the US.

There are two main reasons why I think the Lloyds share price could reach 80p over the next five to 10 years.

Firstly, I see the bank as being undervalued. It’s certainly not that exciting as it focuses on the UK mortgage market. And the P/E isn’t in line with other more exciting banks. I expect investor sentiment to improve in the coming months, especially if earnings remain at their current levels.

Secondly, we appear to entering an era of higher interest rates with inflation expected to remain higher in the long run. Higher NIMs will be a huge boost to banks like Lloyds. As such, I’m buying more Lloyds shares in the hope of long-term gains.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I’d buy this week

| James J. McCombie

Here's why our author would be happy to add Learning Technologies, Finsbury Food and CVS Group to his portfolio.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

1 of the best stocks to buy now to earn passive income

| Stephen Wright

Targeting a return of over 4.25% over the next decade, our author thinks that Rio Tinto is a UK stock…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend stocks I’d buy for a lifetime of passive income

| Royston Wild

Stock market volatility means that many top dividend stocks look too cheap to miss. Here are two on my radar…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Royal Mail shares have changed name. Will their fortunes change too?

| Michael Hawkins

Royal Mail shares will now be traded as International Distributions Services. Whether this means a turnaround in the share price…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d buy cheap UK shares to try and retire rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying cheap UK shares today could have a profound positive impact on my long-term retirement fund. Here's how.

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Don’t ‘save’ for retirement! I’d buy dirt-cheap shares to make a passive income instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

investing in dirt-cheap UK shares today could unlock a larger passive income in retirement than saving cash in a bank…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

The 3 worst investor mistakes 

| Kevin Godbold

Over almost two decades, I've made lots of investor mistakes along the way, but these three have probably hurt my…

Read more »

3D Word IPO with Target on Chalkboard Background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Ferrari shares in 2015, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Ferrari shares first roared onto the public markets in 2015. Would a £5,000 investment back then have made me any…

Read more »