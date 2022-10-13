Home » Investing Articles » Rolls-Royce shares are down 18% in a month and I’m finally going to buy them

Rolls-Royce shares are down 18% in a month and I’m finally going to buy them

Investors who bought Rolls-Royce shares have been repeatedly disappointed, but I’m willing to take a chance on them before they recover.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe

Image source: Getty Images

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares just go from bad to worse. Yet this remains one of the UK’s most traded stocks as investors still believe there is a great opportunity here. So far, it’s been a losing bet, with the stock sliding 80% over the last five years.

Bargain hunters who bought 12 months ago have lost 53.97% of their money. Anyone who bought a month ago is down 17.89%.

The civil aerospace, power systems and defence engineer may have a Roll-Royce name, but the underlying business is anything but smooth. The pandemic was tough on its aerospace business, which generates most of its revenues from maintenance contracts attached to its engine sales. These are based on miles flown, a disaster as Covid grounded fleets.

The shares have been a losing bet

A company that posted almost £4bn of pre-tax profits in 2017 suffered a £294 million loss last year. This year, it anticipates low-to-mid-single digit underlying revenue growth, but I suppose that’s better than nothing. Last year’s underlying operating profit margin of 3.8% will be repeated this year, which suggests the turnaround will take time.

Departing chief executive Warren East was admired for his valiant but doomed battle to turn this crate around. New CEO Tufan Erginbilgic is picking up the mantle at a pivotal time for the £5.54bn FTSE 100 business.

Rolls-Royce recently reported a drop in first-half underlying operating profit from £307m to £125m. While dispiriting, this also reflected £371m in research and development costs designed to grow the business.

Its Power Systems division reported record order intake, while Civil Aerospace engine flying hours continue to recover and its Defence arm boasts a strong order book. So all is not lost.

Yet we live in a world of worry, as supply chain problems persist, energy prices soar and inflation rockets, pushing up the costs of key raw materials like titanium. This will all weigh on any Rolls-Royce recovery.

The FTSE 100 is packed with stocks trading at price/earnings ratios of less than 10 while offering dividend yields of 5% and, in some cases, a lot more. Rolls-Royce trades at a whopping 185.5 times forecast earnings and doesn’t pay any dividends. It may restore shareholder payouts next year, with free cash flow now “modestly” positive, but I’m not holding my breath.

I’m taking a small punt on this stock

It still has debt of more than £5bn, although it also has access to £7.1bn of liquidity, including £2.6bn in cash holdings.

Rolls-Royce does have an exciting opportunity in building small modular nuclear reactors that can power a million homes for around £2bn a pop. However, this is a 25-year programme that demands upfront capital investment, so the payback time will be slow.

The same could be said of Rolls-Royce shares. I think they have an opportunity to snap back when sentiment improves. Since that is impossible to time, I’m going to take a small position in the next few days. I just hope I don’t end up joining a long line of unlucky gamblers.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy IAG shares now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

IAG shares have fallen to near £1 in 2022 on the back of disruption across the airline industry. Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how I can make the average UK salary via passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can invest in both dividend and growth stocks now in order to make sizeable passive…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 shares I’m avoiding like the plague!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best, cheap UK shares to buy for my portfolio today. Here are two I'm avoiding despite…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Should I nibble on Lloyds shares at 38p?

| Ben McPoland

Lloyds shares have been in the eye of the economic storm this year. Our writer discusses whether he should go…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 like Warren Buffett (using his own words)!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes pieces of advice directly from Warren Buffett and applies them to how he should be investing at…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

A ridiculously cheap FTSE 250 stock to buy today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 250 is down by double-digits in 2022, creating amazing buying opportunities for patient investors. But is this the…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Investing Articles

What almost 70% of private investors are doing to handle this market volatility

| Kevin Godbold

eToro thinks DIY investors have an edge over the institutions, and recent data shows they know how to use it…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £350 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Harshil Patel

Targeting a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA, our writer looks at what it would take to reach this goal if…

Read more »