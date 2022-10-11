Home » Investing Articles » 3 bargain FTSE 100 stocks with high dividends I’d buy in October

3 bargain FTSE 100 stocks with high dividends I’d buy in October

Financial markets are in turmoil, but this has left some quality FTSE 100 stocks up for grabs at bargain prices. And I’m thinking of diving in.

Henry Adefope, MCSI
Latest posts by Henry Adefope, MCSI (see all)
Published
British bank notes and coins

Image source: Getty Images

It’s a tough world out there, but I see two positives regarding the market environment so far this year. Firstly, value-oriented FTSE 100 stocks have held up better than growth stocks. Secondly, FTSE 100 valuations are broadly lower, suggesting I could potentially buy shares for less than they cost at the start of the year.  

High-yield value stocks

In even more positive news for me, FTSE 100 income yields have generally risen across the board as share prices have dropped throughout September. The key drivers behind this fall were concerns around the UK economy, alongside the now notorious mini-budget.

Market turmoil can bring opportunity for me. As such, I believe I’ve unearthed some underpriced, high-yielding stock market gems following the September market dip.

The first of these is BT Group. The share price has fallen by more than a quarter (25%) this year. The result is a spike in its dividend yield. With an expected yield of 6% now, it’s one of the FTSE 100’s highest-yielding stocks. The company is integral to the Government’s superfast broadband pledge, so gives me a defensive buffer as well as a competitive income.

Another heavily discounted stock is Schroders. It’s priced at 30% less than it was at the start of the year. I see its expected 5% yield as impressive. With yearly earnings growth of 7%+, and analysts forecasting a 50% valuation hike over the next 12 months, I’m keen to buy.

Finally, advertising group WPP, has seen 33% slashed off its valuation this year. Its expected yield at 4.5% is healthy. The company generates revenues from around the globe so isn’t hamstrung by the UK’s economic turmoil. Its forecast earnings growth is in double-digits, and I expect this to reflect positively on the share price in due course.

Long-term outlook for dividend payers

I find these FTSE 100 stocks attractive, but it’s important not to fall into income traps.

Two specifically come into my mind. The first is the bargain trap. I know the market tends to be efficient at pricing stocks. Thus, any reduction in value may be justified.

The second is what I like to call the ‘high-yield illusion’. In the past I’ve bought companies because of the high yield on offer, only to find out many of them couldn’t afford what was being paid out.

The way I avoid this now is by by ensuring any high yields are financially sustainable with the companies having good long-term prospects. The key for me is to make sure that the dividend is well covered by a firm’s retained earnings.

I believe the FTSE 100 shares I’ve highlighted all broadly fit this profile.

Bargain FTSE 100 stocks

Market turmoil has often turned out to be a positive for me for several reasons. I’ve been able to snap up quality stocks at cheap prices in such an environment. I’ve also seen many of my higher-risk stock picks benefit from the greater volatility the turmoil brings.

In my opinion, the latest market sell-off has created a buying opportunity for some high quality, and consistent dividend payers.

I intend to buy shares in as many high-yielding bargains as I can. The FTSE 100 stocks I mentioned here are currently at the top of my watchlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Henry Adefope has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

A stock market recovery may be a while off. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Given the high level of economic uncertainty we face, Edward Sheldon believes a stock market recovery is unlikely in the…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

How fast can I build a strong passive income stream?

| Anton Balint

Using the power of compounding interest, everyone can build a passive income stream – in time. Here is how I…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Are these the best shares to buy now for the next decade?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Following the ongoing stock market correction, I've been searching for the best shares to buy now. Here are my two…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Tuesday 11 Oct 2022

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 has fallen for four days in a row...

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

How to turbocharge my Stocks & Shares ISA for dividend income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains several ways that he's trying to increase the income he makes from his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

3d illustration of many red arrows pointng on the left and a green one pointing on the right side of the image.
Investing Articles

Why I wouldn’t buy Rolls-Royce shares in 2022

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines why he would not add Rolls-Royce to his portfolio despite the considerable fall in share price this…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

What’s happening to Credit Suisse stock?

| John Choong

The collapse of Credit Suisse stock has stoked worries of a financial crisis. So, here's everything that's happening with the…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Should I buy this burgeoning growth stock for long-term returns?

| Jabran Khan

Could this growth stock be a good addition to Jabran Khan’s holdings now with a view to long-term growth and…

Read more »