Home » Investing Articles » 10%+ dividend yields! Should I buy these cheap UK shares for a second income?

10%+ dividend yields! Should I buy these cheap UK shares for a second income?

Dividend yields have leapt across the London Stock Exchange while P/E ratios have tumbled. Could these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks be too cheap to miss?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

I’m searching for UK shares that offer pulse-racing value. Here are two dirt-cheap dividend stocks I’m thinking of buying following stock market volatility.

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto’s (LSE: RIO) share price has slumped as commodities prices have come under pressure. This particular FTSE 100 stock produces a wide range of raw materials including copper, aluminium and lithium. But it generates around 75% of group earnings from iron ore.

This creates significant danger as worsening demand and supply dynamics for the steelmaking ingredient depress prices. Iron ore shipments from Brazil, for example, jumped 8.7% year on year in September to two-year highs. Meanwhile, demand for the material is slipping as Asian steel mills curtail production.

Prices of Rio Tinto’s key commodities are in danger of severe cooling moving into 2023. But from a long-term perspective, I believe Rio Tinto’s profits outlook remains super attractive.

The company’s wide range of commodities give it exposure to several white-hot growth sectors. This in turn could power profits — and consequently shareholder returns — through the roof.

Copper and lithium demand should soar over the next decade as electric vehicle build rates pick up. Borates sales could rocket as sectors like consumer electronics, agriculture and construction grow. And its iron ore operations should benefit from urban-related construction in developing markets.

Rio Tinto’s share price is actually up fractionally from levels at the start of 2022. But I think it’s descent since the spring represents an attractive dip-buying opportunity.

It’s why I bought the company for my Stocks & Shares ISA in June. And at current prices of £50 per share, I’m thinking of buying more.

Rio Tinto trades on a forward P/E ratio of 6 times. It also boasts an 10.3% dividend yield for 2022.

Vistry Group

Levels of uncertainty around the housing market have spiked in the past fortnight. Share prices across the homebuilding sector have stabilised following an initial slump, but businesses like Vistry Group (LSE: VTY) are in danger of fresh plunges.

Mortgage rates are soaring in the aftermath of late September’s ‘mini budget.’ This is putting extra pressure on homebuyers’ budgets and threatening to derail property sales.

Rates on two-year and five-year fixed mortgages have soared to 12- and 14-year highs respectively above 6%. They’re predicted to keep rising too as the Bank of England acts against runaway inflation.

I own several housebuilding stocks. In fact, I bought Persimmon shares over the summer. And it’s clear to me that the risks facing these businesses has risen considerably of late.

But, at current prices, UK shares like Vistry look ultra-tempting. The FTSE 250 business trades on a P/E ratio of just 4.1 times and boasts a 12.5% dividend yield.

I might hold off buying Vistry shares right now until the near-term trading picture becomes clearer. Credit Suisse has advised that house prices could fall as much as 15%. But I believe the long-term outlook here remains solid, given Britain’s severe homes shortage and disjointed housebuilding policy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Persimmon and Rio Tinto. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares to buy and hold to 2030!

| Royston Wild

Extreme choppiness on financial markets leaves a huge range of quality assets trading below value. Here are two top value…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

7% yield? Here’s the Sainsbury’s dividend forecast for 2022 to 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon examines the Sainsbury's dividend forecast for the years ahead. He also discusses whether he'd buy the stock today.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Why investors are piling into dividend stocks in 2022

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors all over the world have been moving their money out of growth shares and into dividend stocks this year.…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in discounted income stocks right now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he would go about investing in income stocks after the recent FTSE correction that followed…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 passive income stocks I’m buying at knockdown prices!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr. James Fox looks at two passive income stocks that are currently trading at discounted prices after the recent stock…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Should I prepare my portfolio for a stock market crash?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether a stock market crash could really occur in the coming months amid a global downturn…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

This UK growth stock is 48% off its highs. I plan to buy more

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights a UK growth stock that looks very cheap right now. Given that management has 'skin in the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in this Warren Buffett stock 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Warrren Buffett doubled his holdings in this US tech stock in 2017, and today it's his largest position. Our writer…

Read more »