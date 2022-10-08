Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy REITs for sustainable passive income?

Should I buy REITs for sustainable passive income?

The price of shares in REITs has been coming down lately. But is this a good time to buy or is there trouble ahead?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

In general, I’m a big fan of real estate investment trusts (REITs). I think they are relatively straightforward to understand and give my monthly income a steady boost.

Right now, though, rising interest rates have been hitting property prices and shares in real estate businesses have been falling. So is now a good time to buy REITs, or is there danger on the horizon?

Property investing

I like the idea of renting out property to generate passive income and the most obvious way of doing this is by buying a property to let out. Unfortunately, there are three main obstacles to me doing this.

The first is financing. To buy a property, I’d either need huge amounts of cash that I don’t have or a mortgage that I don’t want. 

The second issue is work. If I bought a property to rent out, I’d have to find a tenant, sort out the legal work, and maintain the property, so I wouldn’t really be generating passive income. 

The third is that returns on buy-to-lets where I live look pretty uninspiring. The average rental property in my area seems to have a yield of around 3.8% before taxes and fees.

None of these problems is decisive, but all of them can be avoided if I invested in a REIT instead of buying a property to rent out.

REITs own property and rent it out to tenants. They distribute their rental income to shareholders in the form of dividends

Investing in a REIT allows me to avoid the major issues I have with buying a property to let out. I don’t have to buy a property outright, I don’t have to work on it, and the dividend yields can be attractive.

Interest rates

I own two REITs in my investment portfolio. They are Federal Realty Investment Trust and Realty Income Corporation.

Recently, shares in both have been coming down. This is the result of rising interest rates, which is putting pressure on the real estate sector more broadly.

Rising interest rates are bad for REITs for a few reasons. But the most pressing one is that it makes debt more expensive.

A consequence of paying out their earnings as dividends is that REITs often have to use debt to fund their growth. And higher interest rates mean that debt is more expensive.

This could be a particular problem for REITs that have debt that is due to mature soon. Higher interest rates could mean that they have to pay more in interest than they do at the moment.

Neither of the REITs that I own is particularly exposed to this, though. Their debt maturities are fairly well structured so that there isn’t an excessive amount of it expiring at any one time.

REIT investing

I still think that owning shares in a REIT is the best way for me to generate passive income from property. And I’m looking to add to my investments right now.

The prospect of higher interest rates is a genuine concern for property investors. But I think that the REITs that I own can continue to generate solid returns for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Federal Realty Investment Trust and Realty Income. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Down 10%, the most valuable stock on the FTSE 100 is starting to look cheap!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether the FTSE 100's most valuable stock, AstraZeneca, looks like a good buy after its 10%…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Should I buy this dirt-cheap FTSE 100 growth stock for recovery and returns?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this FTSE 100 stock which has come under pressure in recent months due…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 monthly in shares to target £56,000 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Consistently investing small sums of money in the stock market can lead to a substantial passive income. Zaven Boyrazian explains…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £500 in UK shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This is how I'd invest a small lump sum in UK shares today in order to maximise long-term returns in…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

What’s next for the Polymetal share price as the Ukraine war enters a new phase?

| Dr. James Fox

The Polymetal share price collapsed after Russia invaded Ukraine. So is this gold miner a diamond in the rough? Dr…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price is below 800p! Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

The Scottish Mortgage share price has plummeted this year. Here, this Fool explains why he thinks the stock could be…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

Could these 2 FTSE 100 stocks be about to soar?

| Andrew Woods

In the middle of a market sell-off, Andrew Woods has identified two FTSE 100 stocks that he thinks could soon…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Rolls-Royce shares today

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have picked up from their low point, but they're still well down. I see three financial factors that…

Read more »